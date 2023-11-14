After two years working for LockerRoom, you’d think I’d be able to write this article with ease.

But after staring at a blank document for far too long, I realised putting this experience into words isn’t going to be easy.

Two years ago, I was ready to give up on any dream I had of being a sports journalist, or even working in sports at all.

Constant rejections, setbacks and not feeling good enough had taken its toll, and I was ready to call it a day and go work in an office.

But then a lifeline came.

A two-year position working as a journalist covering women’s sport. And being mentored under one of the best in the business.

It was a bit of a no-brainer to apply, and when the call came to say I was the lucky chosen one, I definitely shed more than a few tears.

I could finally quit my job at the movie theatre after four years, and begin what became the best two years of my life.

The LockerRoom team at the opening game of the Cricket World Cup in March 2022. Photo: supplied

Working under the legendary Suzanne McFadden has been nothing but a privilege, her guidance not only limited to my writing, but also becoming such a special figure in my personal life.

Suze never laughed at any of my silly questions, helped me re-write entire articles when I wasn’t happy with them and even made sure I was in the right headspace when things frustrated me, or made me anxious.

Wherever I go next, I know I’ll take the learnings she’s given me – just kidding Suze, I’d never use the word ‘learnings’! No words will be enough to describe just how much of a difference you’ve made in my life, but just know how grateful I am for these two years.

Being able to have this position in the most incredible two years for women’s sport in Aotearoa was a dream come true.

It started with the Cricket World Cup – an agonising last-ball loss for our White Ferns against the West Indies on the most stunning day at Tauranga’s Bay Oval. Two games in my home town of Hamilton followed, with another painful loss at Eden Park to England shattering our hopes of making the semis.

Despite this still being in the middle of Covid regulations, the limited capacity crowd in Auckland were passionate, and it warmed my heart to be part of a stadium who knew and chanted the players’ names. The roar of the fans when Sophie Devine re-entered the game after retiring hurt is a memory that gives me chills even now.

You might think my favourite moment of the Rugby World Cup was seeing the Black Ferns lift the trophy in front of 42,579 adoring fans.

Obviously that makes the highlight reel, but my ultimate highlight was actually the very first game. I decided to buy myself a ticket in the nosebleeds, screaming my lungs out with just under 35,000 attendees.

But I made my way down to the media zone for the Black Ferns haka, and being able to experience that moment was something incredibly special.

I never thought I would be part of crowds that size, all cheering for our women’s sports teams who have been underappreciated for so long.

A moment that never fails to give me full-body chills, the Black Ferns haka. Photo: supplied

And even though I devastatingly couldn’t make it to Eden Park to watch the Football Ferns win their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup match, I still screamed and cried on my couch at home, as my heart rate sailed past 150.

I can’t forget my roots either – as a fan of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and Silver Ferns from when I was old enough to watch on TV, or make the trek out to Mystery Creek, any and all netball games I covered or attended were a privilege.

I’ve covered sports I didn’t even know existed, talked to people I’ve idolised since I was a child, and found a new appreciation for sports I never used to care about.

It’s not just the big World Cups that are special to me. Some of my favourite stories I’ve written are the ones about sports which don’t get mainstream media coverage, and athletes who have never been interviewed. Being able to share those stories always feels just as special as sharing those global moments.

There are too many highlights over this period with LockerRoom to name but I can think of one moment I’d rather not broadcast to the world – having to play cricket in front of the stars of the Super Smash.

I have zero hand-eye co-ordination and was utterly humiliated by my efforts, despite the very kind support of all the elite athletes around me.

But even with my pathetic efforts at bowling, it was still an incredible experience which I am very grateful for.

The stars of the Super Smash, plus a handful of lovely sports journalists. Photo: Photosport NZ

There are a lot of people who have supported me, or kept me sane on this journey, so I just wanted to shout out a few.

My dad and brother for creating yet another sports-writing Anderson, and my sports-hating mum for tolerating it and always jinxing any game I watch.

Any of my friends who have been on the receiving end of my never-ending blabber about sports deserve a medal for putting up with me, when most of them couldn’t care less about sport.

But to Helena for coming to games with me, Olivia for probably knowing more than me about any given sport, Mary for attempting to understand cricket, Jon for watching whatever I put on TV, and Tess for keeping me company at silly hours when I’m watching sport and supporting me through many a mental breakdown – I appreciate you all!

To all the brilliant comms people out there, thank you for making my life easier and being so accommodating. To any journalists who have sent me an encouraging word, or shared a conversation with me at a game, thank you for making me feel so welcome.

And to all the incredible wāhine I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing – I grew up watching people like you on TV, and to be able to be some small part in sharing your stories has been an honour.

Just a handful of some of the incredible women in sport. Photo: supplied

So what’s next for me? I would love to say the sporting landscape has changed, and there are more opportunities for young women now, but I don’t know if that’s true.

I’ve already faced my first rejection (will those ever get easier?) and started sending my CV off to everyone I can think of.

I would love nothing more than to continue sharing these stories that matter, and bringing more women’s sport to mainstream media, but unfortunately opportunities are still pretty slim.

So I’m entering a period of limbo, incredibly grateful for everything LockerRoom and Newsroom have given me, but equally anxious and unsure about my future.

LockerRoom is an incredible site that I am so fortunate to have played even a small part in. The work they do has helped change the media coverage of women in sport and I hope it continues for a long time.

Hopefully you’ll still see my byline here, but for now, I’m signing off, eternally grateful for the most incredible two years.