To say Michael Wood had a tumultuous year is to put it lightly.

The former senior minister began the year with a top position in cabinet with meaty portfolios like immigration and transport.

But then a sudden fall, in two acts – first the Auckland Airport shares incident, where Wood found himself knocked back to 45 on the list and without his treasured cabinet positions.

Then just a few months later came the general election, Mt Roskill turned blue for the first time in a generation, voting for National’s Carlos Cheung over Wood after the latter had been successful three times in vying for the seat.

It was one of the night’s bigger surprises, and with a party vote unable to provide jobs too far down the Labour list, it appeared that one of the party’s biggest names was out on his ear.

Wood seems philosophical about it. Sitting in a Turkish cafe near his Waikowhai home, he said it had been a tough situation to accept but one that had also allowed him to spend some time with his family and take stock.

“You feel terrible at the time… you also have to be just a little bit gracious about it,” he said. “You don’t win them all in politics, as you don’t in other fields, and the sun does come up in the morning.”

But at the same time he harbours reservations about what the next three years mean for New Zealand, with a right-leaning coalition at the helm and a Labour Party picking up the pieces from a crushing defeat.

“I worry about some of the things that will happen to vulnerable people in our communities and to action on climate,” he said. “I really want to make sure that we build up a strong Labour Party that can get back there.”

Is that latter an admission that Wood will be throwing his hat back in the ring and trying for a position higher up the ranks of the party?

He’s yet to decide if it will be him running for the Mt Roskill seat next time around, but he said he definitely wants to play a role in ensuring a Labour comeback for the electorate.

Whether a return to the Beehive is in the cards for Wood is less clear. He said now’s the time to seek advice and have a think.

But he obviously loved the job, speaking with pride about things he helped accomplish at the reins like ending the bus driver shortage, enshrining fair pay agreements and building public housing.

“I’m not ruling out that I might look to return,” he said. “Although then obviously you’ve got to do the work to get elected – but I loved those portfolios, and I was damn proud of the work that we did.”

Michael Wood speaking at a press conference about Auckland’s light rail project in the last few months of his tenure as Minister of Transport and Minister for Auckland. Photo: Matthew Scott

So what happened in Mt Roskill, anyway? Wood usually takes the seat by around five to ten thousand votes. In 2023, that healthy winning margin trickled right through his fingers.

Wood said first of all, it’s important to distinguish between Mt Roskill and the true Labour strongholds in west and south Auckland.

While the electorate has elected Labour MPs since 1993, party vote has more closely reflected the mood of the country as a whole. Take 2014 – even though Phil Goff took the seat for Labour by around 8,000 votes, party votes still went to National by a margin of around 2,000.

So Wood wasn’t too surprised on election night.

“I always put myself in a bit of a Zen state on the night, and I’ve always been very conscious that Mt Roskill is a seat you can’t take for granted,” he said. “Some people have inaccurately bundled it up with our south Auckland or west Auckland deep red seats. But I was very conscious of some issues that were bubbling away here.”

And what issues are these?

First on the list is crime. Wood said over thousands of conversations over doorsteps or phone lines, he heard a strong current of anxiety around law and order.

“It was very significant in this community and other parts of Auckland,” he said. “If you talked to a colleague that was campaigning in say the South Island, it just wasn’t an issue in the same way.”

Wood said the post-Covid malaise was felt more acutely in the country’s biggest city, and that was reflected in Labour’s relatively poor result there.

And if law and order was top of mind, the National Party had plenty of promises around swift and punitive action – potentially a quicker and simpler solution than going back to root causes and addressing social inequities, and certainly an easier one to package in a slogan.

“It’s always easier in opposition to critique something that’s happening and then put up solutions that you know through your research and instincts will appeal to a portion of the population,” Wood said.

“That is what we saw during the election campaign, and the onus will go on the incoming government now because they’ve said that these things will resolve the issues, and ultimately, they won’t.”

But Wood acknowledged for a small business owner dealing with the aftermath of a ram-raid or an urban community feeling less safe than they did a decade ago, taking about statistics and complex long-term solutions isn’t the answer.

“People weren’t immature or reactive on the issue, and they weren’t necessarily saying Labour it’s your fault,” he said. “But the worry and anxiety was so strong that they wanted to hear a very clear and simple message about something that would perhaps fix it.”

Wood said his party were unsuccessful at communicating that, and now as a group they needed to figure out exactly where things went wrong.

Some of that will be data analysis – finding out what story every polling station in the country told Labour. But Wood said the important work has to come from people on the ground taking the time to listen.

“I think actually most fundamentally, it’s the task of going out into communities and doing the hard graft of a reasonable period of time of really listening, of reconnecting with parts of the community who have supported us in the past who either didn’t vote this time – about 2,000 people per electorate in auckland didn’t vote this time who voted last time – or voted for National.”

Voter turnout this election was slightly down on 2017, and significantly down on the likely outlier of the 2020 Covid election.

Wood wants to know how the party lost a number of voters who supported Labour’s vision back in 2017, but now did not.

“It’s about understanding in particular what caused those people to shift,” he said. “It’s us turning up at the market stalls, going out and meeting community groups, having one to one conversations – and not fronting up and pushing too much of a message, going ‘oh we’ll do that’ or ‘we’ll do that’, it’s just us asking questions… and listening.”

Then come changes. From this information, Wood expects the party will alter policy to match what people are looking for while keeping within the contrails of its core values.

And might those changes mean some new talent? Labour leader Chris Hipkins has held onto the position and indicated enthusiasm for another run at the country’s top job, which doesn’t mesh at first glance with the idea of a revitalised Labour Party.

But Wood said perhaps keeping an experienced and stable hand on the rudder while the party undergoes this period of self-reflection and transformation could be vital.

“I think having some stability and experience in the leadership of the party as we do that is actually really important, and that is what Chris does bring to the role,” he said.

“I think if you had instability and change at all levels of the party, that actually makes it quite a bit harder, and we’ve seen parties after bad defeats in New Zealand and internationally who sometimes lurch with leadership and it generally doesn’t play out well for them.”

He pointed towards National between English and Luxon, when a laundry list of leaders took a turn at the wheel. Of course, Labour had a similar time during the 2010s.

But while Wood is hopeful things can turn around in the next three years – he points to National’s bad loss in 2020 followed by their big victory this year, and a similar story from Labour between 2014 and 2017 – he doesn’t deny it’s been a defeat of magnitude.

“I think one of the important things for the party is to recognise the gravity of the defeat. This was a really bad defeat. It’s a shocker,” he said.

“And we can’t shy away from that, because we won’t win unless we can deal with the causes of it. But you can’t deal with that if you start pulling in different directions. So some stability in leadership, and unity, and discipline as you do that, are important. And I think we’ve made a pretty good start on that in the period since the election.”