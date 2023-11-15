Holidaymakers and business travellers are paying 4.9 percent more for Kiwi accommodation, according to new monthly data published for the first time by Stats NZ.

That’s nothing, moteliers say – they need to raise tariffs at least 6 percent more in the coming year, just to keep up with rents and wages.

The post-Covid increases to room rates are closing the gap on overseas hotels, and with the cost of air travel also dropping in the past year, it’s making an Australian or Pacific Island summer holiday an increasingly sunny option.

“I think everybody would strongly encourage people to support the hotel industry locally,” says Auckland-based Horwath HTL director Wim Ruepert, who advises New Zealand hotel developers. “The hotel industry here suffered an awful lot during Covid. And if you add in the flights and the accommodation, it’s still going to be more expensive to holiday overseas.”

So should New Zealanders support the local economy by taking their summer holiday in the Bay of Islands, rather than on the Gold Coast? Well, funny you should ask.

Ruepert says: “My wife’s family is Australian, so we’ll be taking five or six days for a family holiday there – we’re going to go to the Gold Coast.

“But we’ll be spending the rest of our holidays in New Zealand – I’ve just got back from a break in the Bay of Islands.”

Publication of the new data coincides with the third annual hotel leaders’ conference hosted by Pacific International Hotel Management School at its campus in New Plymouth.

Average daily hotel room rates

In a keynote speech, Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan said New Zealand’s leaders needed to start thinking more about “growth done well” rather than controls or limits on tourism. New Zealand should resist raising taxes and prices so high “that the hoi polloi stay away”.

He said Covid hadn’t changed fundamental demand for tourism and travel. “Planes and airports are filling up quickly, and it’s rare to see passengers wearing masks. People are travelling despite the increased risk of catching a serious respiratory disease, and despite significantly increased travel costs.

“Where is going to be this country’s version of Surfers Paradise or Las Vegas? There is nothing wrong with creating new mass market resort destinations in our own country.” James Doolan, Hotel Council

“Looking at the demographic data and changes,” he added, “it seems crazy to think that New Zealand can somehow control or limit tourism. New Zealand will roar past our pre-Covid level of 3.9 million annual arrivals and well beyond. Long-term growth is already baked in – the only question is what we do with it.”

He proposed a new sustainable international airport in Northland, to develop the region into a denser, beach-side destination than the typical Coromandel holiday homes. “It might take us to uncomfortable places, but where is going to be this country’s version of Surfers Paradise or Las Vegas?”

Air travel and accommodation indexes

Speaking afterwards to Newsroom, Doolan says the need for hotels to increase tariffs, at the risk of upsetting local holidaymakers, is an “incredibly challenging” issue. “Many Kiwis happily spend up large when they travel overseas, but have gotten used to having domestic holidays at a very low price point.”

That’s why the Hotel Council wants “thoughtful tourism expansion”, with a much greater range of options for domestic travellers, rather than the “high value, low volume” approach that would inevitably make it more expensive for New Zealanders to travel in their own country.

Wages and rents will force hoteliers to raise their room tariffs further in the coming year, but they’re constrained by how much the market will pay. It’s hard to forecast room rate increases precisely, he says, because it will vary depending on market demand and room supply. For instance there is excess supply of rooms in the highly competitive Auckland hotel market, so that will restrain price increases.

“The rate of inflation, the rate of increase in minimum wages and typical room rate increases in overseas markets where international demand has fully recovered are all good proxies for how future hotel room rate increases might track.”

He points out that GST revenues from tourism have near-doubled from $2 billion in 2010 to $3.9b in the year before Covid. “Central government has profited handsomely from the increase in tourism volume over the last 20 years, but it has failed to reinvest in the industry at appropriate levels.”

That additional revenue should have been shared with local communities, earmarked for reinvestment into improved infrastructure for managed tourism growth.

Domestic tourists spend $942m a month

The accommodation industry is ready to work with the incoming government on new funding mechanisms for tourism infrastructure, like sharing the GST take with local councils, but Doolan says they don’t want a mishmash of different, confusing locally-designed tourism levies and bed taxes.

“Does the new coalition government have the vision to make brave tourism funding decisions today?”