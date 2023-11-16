An incoming wave of business failures will have many in the business community sweating, but not the liquidators, who carve a living picking up the pieces and who see more work but also the potential for patchier returns.

A few recent reports have pointed to an uptick in liquidations.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

Andrew Bevin is an Auckland-based business reporter who covers major industries, markets, regulation, aged care and fisheries.