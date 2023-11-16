Councillors want a CRL-and-stick approach to charging motorists to use Auckland’s inner-city motorways during peak hours: improved rail transport would be the carrot; twice-daily road charges would be the stick.

The council’s transport and infrastructure committee had a near unanimous vote (18 to 2) to establish a team that will investigate and consult on a time-of-use charge expected to land in around two years.

That would line up with the opening of the City Rail Link – the kind of public transport infrastructure the council is hoping people will turn to in the face of disincentivised use of the motorways.

Council staff said a flat fee to use inner-city motorways at peak times capped at a payment of twice per day would see Auckland traffic reduce by around 10 percent, to a level similar to that seen during school holiday periods.

Pre-pandemic work suggested the fee would be around $3.50, although council staff said this would likely need to be updated. Mayor Wayne brown has suggested about $5.

It’s an idea that saw enthusiasm from nearly every party in the run-up to the general election – most importantly from new coalition leaders National.

While congestion charging has been on the table as an idea for the city since the days of Len Brown as mayor, it’s the new Brown that has taken it on as cause célèbre.

Part of that is in response to National’s promises to cut the regional fuel tax, which would see the council scrambling for new revenue to fill the hole.

Mayor Wayne Brown gave what transport committee chair John Watson called an “emotional plea” to the governing body to put aside their concerns about the detail and get this show on the road.

“I’m kind of a bit worried we’re at risk of forgetting what this is about, which is actually fixing Auckland and that means fixing the terrible congestion of Auckland which is costing around a billion dollars a year,” Brown said. “We’ve wandered into the weeds. We have known jams at known places at known times every working day. That’s what it’s about. Don’t lose sight of that.”

Brown said he was determined to address the issue of congestion, and wants to do so via a range of approaches including better public transport and “reducing the plague of road cones”.

But he was worried concerns around the legalities and equity problems posed by such charging would prevent it from passing.

“The march of a thousand miles begins with a first step,” he said. “Boy, we haven’t made it yet.”

Although the decision to move forward with the design and consultation of the charges was supported by the majority of the governing body, there were significant concerns voiced by some councillors around how equitable the system would be.

Albany councillor Wayne Walker remained opposed to the motion, saying he’d been contacted by the National Council of Women’s Auckland branch, who lobbied him on the outsize impact the charging could have on women.

“They raised the issue of impact on disabled people, and on women – and often these people are also caregivers, so these are the people who are dropping kids off to school, who sometimes public transport doesn’t avail themselves to… the concern I put to you is that public transport simply does not deliver,” he said.

“This is a penalty, and it’s a blunt penalty.”

Singapore became the first place in the world to implement an urban cordon area congestion pricing scheme in 1975. Photo: Getty Images

Auckland Council lead transport advisor Michael Roth said equity would be a critical part of the scheme’s design, with discount and exemption categories for some people.

However what it came back to from council staff was that at the same time paying charges would coax some off the motorway, it would make travel cheaper, more efficient and more reliable for those who continue to drive – including those who are given exemptions.

Roth said at present most parts of the motorway can handle around 2,000 cars an hour. A breakdown in the flow to stop-start traffic reduces this by between 10 and 20 percent.

But Waitematā and Gulf councillor Mike Lee questioned a system that gathers revenue while at the same time trying to disincentivise the money-making behaviour.

“There is also a fundamental contradiction coming through that’s always bedevilled this programme… between revenue raising and changing behaviour (another perennial goal of officialdom),” he said. “If the behaviour is changed and demand management works and there’s reduction of demand, there goes the extra revenue people are hopeful to get their hands on.”

If the council was sincere about addressing inequity issues, the extra revenue could “melt away very quickly”.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby also spoke on potential equity issues, saying a user-pays scheme would be to the advantage of wealthier Aucklanders.

“Those where a charge makes no difference are those on higher incomes, and therefore you are providing road space [to them],” he said. “They get a priority because they can pay and they don’t care about the cost.”

Roth said by focusing the charged area on the inner city, most of the people hit by the charge would be those living in the inner suburbs, and therefore more likely to be wealthier.

“We’re not anticipating charging the outer urban areas,” he said. “By focusing the charge on areas of higher income we are asking those with more money to pay.”

He said although people think of long trips from the outer suburbs into the city centre being those paying the bulk of the charge, the average car trip in New Zealand is five kilometres long:

“The people in south Auckland and west Auckland, most of them travel very rarely into the city centre, its those in inner suburbs travelling into the city centre.”

But councillors like Josephine Bartley questioned the robustness of that data, saying many people living in the south and west face long commutes to the city for low-paying jobs that don’t offer work-from-home opportunities or allow for the negotiation of different start hours to dodge traffic peaks.

Council analyst Tracy Findlay said much of that data had been collected pre-Covid, but said the work of the upcoming design stage would be to check it’s still true.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills meanwhile pointed out there were savings to the programme that may outweigh the costs.

“We’re talking about the cost to people, but seem to be missing the savings,” he said. “Congestion adds about 20 to 30 percent extra on your fuel bill every week…. if you’re supporting 40 percent of a tank every week… isn’t that part of the point?”

Council staff agreed and added to that the benefit of reducing the stress and frustration of a life in traffic to Aucklanders.

Now the council group has the green light to explore time-of-use charging, public consultation can begin. At present, this is expected to start in March of next year.

Brown has been vocal in his desire to see the scheme up and working as quickly as possibly, so long as viable alternatives are in place.

With a lengthy stage of consultation and design to go through first, it’s looking likely that the charges would be initiated very close to the opening of the City Rail Link.

On the campaign trail last year, Brown was sceptical of the City Rail Link’s value – but his year in office seems to have cast it in a different light for him.

“The City Rail Link will play a big role here by doubling our train capacity, as will the moves we are making with buses: the Northern Busway is going great, the Eastern Busway is underway, and a permanent Northwestern Busway is the next priority,” he said.

“We will also be looking at improving the Māngere-to-Airport route. We are implementing more dynamic lanes and will be using more transponders on buses to signal light-traffic signals when a bus approaches. There is a lot of work already underway here.”