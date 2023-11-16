Opinion: Haere rā to the days of 120-seat Parliaments. If Willie Jackson’s comments are any indication, Labour is open to an arrangement with Te Pāti Māori that would cause a major electoral shake-up and lead to a 127-seat Parliament in 2026.

Asked by Jack Tame on Q+A about Labour’s drubbing in the Māori seats, Jackson said: “What I think our people are saying is that we want Te Pāti Māori and Labour Māori to work together.”