The Employment Relations Authority has temporarily reinstated a call-centre worker for a taxi company who was let go for serious misconduct.
Earlier this year the company, Communication and Training Service Limited, fired the worker – who has name suppression – for allegedly blackmailing management, accessing IT equipment they were not entitled to and because the company had lost trust and confidence in them.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team