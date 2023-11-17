Opinion: A slew of reports this week show how far countries and companies are off the pace of change required to ease the climate crisis. The one bright note was a vague accord between the US and China after several years of non-cooperation on climate. But it fell short of their joint efforts that helped secure the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Before US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in San Francisco on Thursday, the countries announced they had agreed to “pursue efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030”, with the intention “to accelerate the substitution for coal, oil and gas generation”. Both countries anticipate that they will achieve “meaningful absolute power sector emission reduction” this decade.