FICTION

1 The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $35)

2 Pet by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

3 The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa (Hachette, $37.99)

4 Spoiled Fruit: Queer Poetry from Aotearoa by Damien Levi & Amber Esau (Aporo Press, $30)

People love a good poetry anthology – I edited and published The Friday Poem, a bestselling anthology in 2018 – and it’s great to see Spoiled Fruit hit the bestseller charts at number four in its first week. Levi (Te Āti Haunui-a- Pāpārangi) and Esau, a Sā-māo-rish (Ngāpuhi/Manase) writer from Tāmaki Makaurau, have edited a collection of 20 queer writers, such as Cadence Chung, Fetūolemoana Tamapeau and Laura Vincent. Much of the work first appeared at Bad Apple, an online journal edited by Levi, a rising star in New Zealand publishing. I asked Amber for a comment about Spoiled Fruit, and she replied, “This dynamic collection is full of heartbreak, love, youth, colonial struggle, sad bois, community, obviously the self, and most of all hope. It’s a little polished, a little rowdy, and a little bots with a hell of a lot of heart — it’s giving ‘chipped nail-polish but you refuse to use remover coz the skin on your fingers are cracking too much’ kind of energy.”

5 The Penguin New Zealand Anthology (Penguin Random House, $45)

6 Kāwai by Monty Soutar (David Bateman, $39.99)

7 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

8 Everything is Beautiful and Everything Hurts by Josie Shapiro (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

9 Hannah & Huia by Charlotte Lobb (Quentin Wilson Publishing, $37.50)

“It opens with a nameless woman being checked into an institution, possibly a prison, maybe a hospital. Two pages in, it’s revealed to be a mental health unit and Lobb has already built enough atmosphere and intrigue that you’ll want to read on…There’s a lot to piece together before Hannah & Huia draws to its poignant and, by and large, satisfying close. Seamlessly moving between present and past, we learn that the woman is Hannah and she is in shock, rendered speechless, following the sudden death of her husband and baby”: from a review by Dionne Christian, at Kete.

10 Turncoat by Tīhema Baker (Lawrence & Gibson, $35)

A satirical sci-fi novel that lampoons the Māori public servant experience. The author wrote in e-tangata, “Set in a future where Earth has been colonised by aliens, I wanted to write something that puts Pākehā in the shoes of a colonised people. I want them to imagine a world in which their principles and values are routinely laughed at. Where their language is mangled, their history downplayed, the laws they hold sacrosanct and the truths they hold to be self-evident disregarded by an alien race that inherently sees its own as superior.”

NONFICTION

1 Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (Allen & Unwin, $49.99)

2 Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Upstart Press, $49.99)

3 Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin, $38.99)

4 Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins, $39.99)

5 The Crewe Murders by Kirsty Johnston & James Hollings (Massey University Press, $45)

This week's free book giveaway is a rigorous, patient retelling of the unsolved killing of Harvey and Jeanette Crewe. There are no new mind-blowing revelations and the authors can't write for toffee but the reporting is meticulous, even forensic – and the subject is just so deeply, enduringly really interesting that it's hard to tear yourself away from the pages of this most gothic of New Zealand murders.

6 Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

7 On the Record by Steven Joyce (Allen & Unwin, $37.99)

8 Every Effing Inch by Tim Pankhurst (Panky Press, $40)

A journalist details walking the 3012km Te Araroa Trail from Cape Reinga to Bluff with two companions — former Wellington mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast and his wife Sue. “The descent to the Wairoa River gets steeper and rockier. There goes another toenail, I think, as the pressure builds on feet pushed hard up against boot-toes”, etc; the author can’t write for toffee but now and then you feel as though you’re following in his footsteps in New Zealand’s most epic walk – and it makes you dream of doing it yourself.

9 Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin Random House, $45)

10 The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold (Allen & Unwin, $37.99)