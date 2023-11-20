Venture capitalist Kirsty Reynolds says she did her best to support Supie's "brave" founder, Sarah Balle, but had no choice but to pull her funding when she discovered the company was $1.7 million in the red.

As the PwC liquidators prepare the fire sale of Supie's remaining assets to help offset the $3m it owes, there remains a question of cause or effect. Liquidator Richard Nacey and Supie's former chair, Ben Kepes, say the company was forced, by the withdrawal of a key investor's funding, to call in administrators on October 27.