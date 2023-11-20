Opinion: The former government's Affordable Water reform (aka Three Waters) laws appear to be a sinking ship. The new National-led administration has promised to repeal them within 100 days.

There will be few objections from local councils, which for the most part vehemently resisted the changes. The abrupt reversal follows half a decade of reviews and inquiries, working groups and committee hearings, countless tomes of analysis, and often rancorous political debate. This all prompts the question: Now what?