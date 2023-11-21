There is renewed hope a National-led government will back fresh investment schemes similar to a youth offending programme recently funded through a social bond.
The bond was issued six years ago to fund the operations of Genesis Youth Trust, an Auckland-based charity working with children referred by police and Oranga Tamariki.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team