Auckland Council is around two-thirds of the way down its list of actions to improve its response to severe weather events, although the complex web of relationships between council, council-controlled organisations and elected local boards has seen some steps delayed.

Auckland Emergency Management manager Paul Amaral updated the region’s councillors on progress down a list of 29 actions aimed at improving planning, leadership, operational procedures and communications during emergency situations.

It follows a review by former police commissioner Mike Bush which was highly critical of communication and visibility of leadership during the the flooding of January 27, a night that claimed four lives across the region and caused untold damage.

“Key leaders in Auckland City failed to appreciate the vital importance of visible leadership and frequent public communication during a time of crisis,” Bush wrote.

The direct consequence of Bush’s report was an itemised list of new emergency priorities for the council, first agreed in April.

Seven months on, 18 are complete, seven are progressing and on track, and four are experiencing delays.

Changes to flood alerting, standard operating procedures, civil defence locations and a work programme for the Auckland Welfare Coordination Group have all been held up.

Awaiting new role appointments, last-minute changes from new workshops and the time it takes to liaise with 21 local boards have all been given as reasons for the delay.

But even despite some delays, the list of changes represents the behind-the-scenes work taken by Auckland Emergency Management since the flooding.

The jobs on the completed list include reviewing plans, documenting organisational structure, training staff, briefing elected members and recruiting a critical infrastructure advisor.

And while local government is taking another look at how it responds to emergencies, changes are afoot from the government as well.

A bill is before Parliament to replace the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002 and prioritise Māori participation and equitable outcomes for communities disproportionately impacted by emergencies, and make regulations more flexible.

They are changes symbolised by a name change – gone is the phrase ‘civil defence’. Now it’s all about emergency management.

The bill has been touted as a chance to learn from the emergencies of the past 20 years. Between 2002 and now, a state of emergency has been declared 102 times, with more than three quarters of these in the past 10 years.

Speaking in June in Parliament, Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime said there was uncertainty around the roles and responsibilities of agencies leading or supporting emergency management activities.

“Managing the consequences of emergencies does not always sit neatly with the lead agency and may require other agencies to provide support—for example, providing welfare services or temporary accommodation for people who have had to leave their home,” she said.

While the bill retains much of the existing law, it would clarify many different roles of people and organisations within the emergency management system.

However, Auckland Council’s committee raised concerns in a submission on the bill tabled this week, questioning whether changes to the roles of lead and support agencies didn’t in fact create ambiguity.

“The relegation of roles and responsibilities of lead and support agencies is significant and creates ambiguity, with work to replace the National Emergency Management Plan on hold,” the submission reads. “The absence of provisions clarifying roles and responsibilities for animal welfare is also a concern.”

The committee was also concerned the flexible regulations, which would allow the powers-that-be to tweak emergency management systems in response to high-impact events, would allow big changes without any public consultation.

Meanwhile, some local boards have spoken out on the council’s emergency management plans, saying there needs to be more opportunity for community input.

Franklin local board chair Angela Fulljames said Auckland Emergency Management and the council should have a direct role in supporting communities to develop local plans.

“Experience shows that as the size of communities increases, people are less likely to come forward to lead development of local plans.”

She said spotty internet and phone coverage in rural areas was a particular concern.

“Connectivity in rural areas often relies on electrical supply. When power goes out, people can’t access communications and we need to be aware that relying on those methods is ineffective in the rural context.”

Manurewa local board chair Glenn Murphy expressed concern in September over the board’s ability to have its feedback on council plans informed by public views.

He said his area’s coastal position, low tree canopy and high frequency of outdoor jobs makes the community particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The Emergency Management Bill hopes to address this issue by engaging with representatives of communities likely to be disproportionately impacted by emergencies and better provide for their needs.

However, the council committee again was concerned around the ambiguity in the Bill’s wording.

“A definition and guidelines are sought to assist in distinguishing between who might be disproportionately impacted and who might be impacted, by an emergency event,” the committee’s submissions reads.

“This is no easy task, made more difficult when the distinction is exposed to retrospective judgments made after an event with the benefit of information not available in advance.”

The discourse around who has been disproportionately impacted seems to come in two flavours: lower-income communities struggling to repair damage and rural communities reliant on vulnerable infrastructure connections.

Those are two categories without much of an overlap.

Speaking at the Bill’s first reading, Prime said the impact of disasters was amplified on rural communities, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, seniors, and disabled people.

Kaipara ki Mahurangi MP Chris Penk is also National’s cyclone recovery spokesperson, and is therefore likely to take the emergency management portfolio from Kieran McAnulty.

He has called the bill “bureaucratic as opposed to practical in tone”.

“Clarifying roles and responsibilities across the system is helpful in itself, but to be largely silent on the issue of allowing resources in the form of funding to be spent in short order on the ground to enable a good response seems to me an obvious gap,” he said.

So although the bill passed through to a select committee reading, with a report due on December 28, the new balance of Parliament next year could see it have a tougher time becoming law.