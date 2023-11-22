A man who cares full-time for his severely disabled son banked a fortnightly pay five times higher than usual, after his son's agent billed the Health Ministry for 168 hours a week.
The pay run was billed at $45 an hour (to protest against the payroll charge) and saw the man net $9,457.56 for two weeks' work.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team