 A man who cares full-time for his severely disabled son banked a fortnightly pay five times higher than usual, after his son's agent billed the Health Ministry for 168 hours a week.

The pay run was billed at $45 an hour (to protest against the payroll charge) and saw the man net $9,457.56 for two weeks' work.  

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

Emma Hatton is a business reporter based in Wellington.