A proposal for a new international airport in Central Otago is a subject newly minted parliamentarian Miles Anderson intends to raise once a coalition government is formed.

The company proposing the airport says the project will have to meet high standards to proceed but many groups and individuals in the region remain concerned.

Anderson, the new National Party MP for Waitaki, says although he is not against the plan he feels there are myriad unanswered questions about its feasibility and effect on the region.

“Once the government is formed it’s a discussion I will have with whoever is going to be responsible for that area.

“In principle I’m not opposed to the idea but in reality I see many issues around infrastructure and what have you for it to really add up at this stage.

“Obviously like the rest of the community we need more information from Christchurch International Airport to get a better understanding of what is being proposed.”

He feels potential improvements to roading connections to Queenstown could be an “enormous undertaking” and other unknowns are water, staff housing and electricity supply, as well as future aviation capacity at Queenstown.

“Whether a second airport in the area would even stack up financially is something many people are questioning. There’s also the question of what to do with Wanaka Airport.

“There are just too many unanswered questions, you would think, for a government to throw its support behind the proposal at this stage.”

There is support for and against the idea in the community, Anderson says, and also a lot of “water to go under the bridge” before anyone put a spade in the ground.

The Crown has a 25 percent shareholding in Christchurch International Airport, the company behind the project, with the remaining shares held by Christchurch City Council.

The company operates independently as a commercial entity, within strategic guidelines.

Local board not keen

The Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board, part of the Queenstown-Lakes District Council, last month expressed frustration at there not being an opportunity for a wider discussion about the proposal, which it fears would lead to the town being overrun by tourists.

Tourism, academic and environmental groups have also expressed a desire for a “national conversation” involving central government.

Solutions for managing tourism and meeting aviation demands beyond the coming decade appear uncertain in the region.

The community board believes a new airport at Tarras could have serious consequences by bringing more visitors than the area can cope with.

“Its proximity to and impact on the neighbouring Queenstown Lakes District Council is significant and the council and constituents should be jointly part of a pre-resource consent process and dialogue,” chairperson Simon Telfer says.

Telfer says Wānaka would be a sought-after first stop for many arrivals at Tarras.

“The effect of this significantly increased visitor population on our sewage, stormwater, drinking water and roading networks will likely overburden already strained infrastructure.”

The board says subsequent pressure on community facilities, and on ratepayers having to provide for the surge in visitors, would be substantial.

The board is yet to seek a meeting with the airport company and unlike the Central Otago District Council and Cromwell Community Board, whose patches includes the Tarras area, have not been given updates on the project by the intending developer.

Telfer says the board will continue raising concerns about the effect of the project but also feels central government needs to step in.

“Realistically the conversation on the need for a new international airport should be led by central government, sitting alongside other transport infrastructure deficits such as the Cook Strait ferry system, Picton to Christchurch road and rail networks and improvements to our regional port network.”

Cromwell, which is nearby the 750ha Tarras site earmarked by Christchurch International Airport for a new international facility. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch International Airport is one of six companies owned in part or fully by Christchurch City Council, overseen by Christchurch City Holdings.

The company bought 750ha of farmland for $45 million in 2020 but is keeping quiet about how much has been spent on feasibility work since then, citing commercial sensitivity.

Christchurch City Council won’t say if it has been told how much has been spent investigating the project and the holding company did not respond to Newsroom’s questions on the matter before deadline.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says in a statement he has been been advised that the airport and holding companies will “consult and engage with the council before any final decision is made on the proposed airport”.

“Whatever the final proposal looks like it has to stack up,” Mauger says.

This means not only financially but also environmentally and socially.

Ministries hands-off

Ministry of Transport principal communications adviser Anthony Bull told Newsroom in March that while an airport is undertaking commercial investigations there is no formal role for the ministry.

“Required approvals include planning approvals for the change of land use, all air, water, noise and building consents as well as aeronautical approvals to commence operations.

“The Resource Management Act process will include an investigation of environmental impacts and [the] opportunity for community input.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which oversees tourism, takes a similar approach with senior communications adviser Hilary Morrison also referring to planning and regulatory processes as the opportunity for input.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment doesn’t have any role in individual commercial or regulatory decisions in the tourism industry, including a proposed airport,” Morrison says.

Christchurch International Airport will decide within a year whether to proceed with project, undertake more studies or add the proposed Tarras site to its considerable land bank.

The company’s chief strategy and stakeholder officer, Michael Singleton, says the company acknowledges the uncertainty the project is causing some people.

“As we’ve always said there will rightly be a high bar for this project and we won’t move ahead if we don’t think the project will meet it.

“Our board will decide during the next 12 months whether the project is ready to proceed to the approvals phase or whether further work is required.”

He says “robust” regulatory frameworks are in place to scrutinise infrastructure proposals.

“Decisions on whether new infrastructure goes ahead should be made within the frameworks that have been established for that purpose.”

Made with the support of the Public Interest Journalism Fund