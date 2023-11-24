Some owners of flood-damaged homes will be breathing a sigh of relief this week as councillors in Auckland have agreed on the details of funding for so-called category 2P properties.

Assessments needed for the technical rollout of the scheme, which would see some previously designated category 3 properties paid out to get their homes fixed to a liveable level, is expected to cost around $350,000 over three financial years.

Most of that funding should come from money already earmarked for full property buyouts.

The actual work to the 100 to 120 homes designated 2P will cost around $20 to $30 million and would be via grants, funded through the storm recovery package.

The Auckland Council had already worked out an overall storm recovery fund with the government that focused on transport network recovery, risk mitigation projects and the Category 3 buyouts.

That package is valued at just under $2 billion – $1.1 billion from the government and $900 million from the Council.

Last month, it was agreed some properties on the cusp between Category 2 and 3 would be given a new designation: 2P, for properties where there is an intolerable risk to life from land instability or flooding risk; but also feasible property-level mitigation solutions that would reduce that risk to tolerable levels.

The feasible cost of a property’s mitigation must be, at most, a quarter of the property’s commercial value and work able to be delivered within two years.

Homeowners will be responsible for getting the work done themselves once they’ve received the grant, and will be on the hook for any cost over-runs.

If there’s a feasible fix-up that would involve work on neighbouring properties, people will have to get written permission from the neighbour.

There’s also a list of situations that the grants will not be applicable for – non-residential properties, work on non-liveable areas of residential properties like garages or driveways, costs covered by insurance or costs for accommodation during the work.

But despite some of the difficulties in the fine print, the scheme will represent a chance to rebuild for many Aucklanders who currently find the option out of financial reach.

Work that the grants will fund includes relocating houses, diverting water, stabilising land and strengthening foundations.

Councillors were told the scheme would allow more people to stay in their homes, reduce environmental impacts of mass demolition and ultimately be more cost-effective than having more full buyouts.

Speaking to the council’s governing body yesterday, deputy recovery group manager Mace Ward said the organisation was trying to take a “rapid pathway” when it came to getting assessments done and giving people peace of mind.

“We realise that people have been waiting for some time and whilst we’ve been delivering it quite quickly…. our pipeline of work goes through to March,” he said. “We’re going to communicate more generally to Aucklanders.”

But while the 2P category will allow some to stay in their homes when they expected to have to move, it raised other questions from councillors over whether flood-ravaged Aucklanders are likely to respond with relief or suspicion.

Determining whether properties are 2P or Category 3 will require ongoing geotechnical assessments that have been slowed down in the past by a lack of engineers.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson, who has been in close contact with a large number of impacted West Aucklanders, questioned what happened if the same issues occured.

It did not appear to be worry Ward, however, who said he did not expect the supply of geotechnical engineers to be exceeded by demand.

“There does seem to be sufficient market capability for this work,” he said. “It’s not enormous work.”

Mayor Wayne Brown said he understood why people had been frustrated by the engineer shortage, but it was to be expected of a market suddenly hit by an out-of-the-blue event.

“[The market] didn’t know it was coming, and so we found that we had the number of geotech engineers available for what’s normal service and suddenly its not normal service,” he said.

Mayor Wayne Brown called the 2P classification a “clever addition to a generous solution”. Photo: Matthew Scott

“I contemplated tossing in the mayor’s salary and going and earning some real money because I know how to do that,” he added, presumably in jest.

While unimpeded assessments would allow this stage of property classification to go more smoothly, the council’s programme still needs to respond to the needs of hundreds of Aucklanders living in uncertainty nearly 10 months from the initial flooding.

While the scheme was announced at the beginning of November, yesterday’s decision to confirm its terms will see the council finally starting to give out 2P grants.

Henderson urged speed in designations and grant-giving, and as pain-free as possible, for Aucklanders “still out of their homes and doing it bloody tough”.

“It is hard because we are in some senses designing the plane as we are flying, but I think people are really justified in contacting us and saying ‘look, you’ve got to move as quickly as you can, you’ve got to do it as simply as you can… with as little in the way of barriers as you can’.”

He encouraged council staff to get money into people’s bank accounts fast.

The ability to opt out of a 2P designation was also important, he said.

“People do need to have their own agency. Everyone’s got different circumstances, and they know their situation… they know that hill behind them eventually will come down,” he said. “So they need to be able to opt out and say look, I will actually just take [Category 3] and move on.”

Once the council notifies a property owner that they are eligible for the 2P grants, they can decide whether or not to opt in.