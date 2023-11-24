Opinion: Two pieces of news on Thursday captured the climate trap we've created for ourselves as a nation. On the one hand we're ambitious; on the other we don't deliver all that we promise.

Far more than our reputation is at stake. We'll be much worse off – economically, environmentally, and socially – if we fail to capitalise on the many opportunities effective climate responses will deliver for us.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

Rod Oram is a weekly columnist who covers climate, economics and politics.