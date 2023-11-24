On a stud farm on the Tibetan border trots the great Kiwi racehorse Mongolian Khan, sold this year by the receivers of the New Zealand-registered company for which he earned more than $4m in prize money. Nobody knows where his former owner is – he's seemingly gone with the wind.

One expects a little horse trading in politics. But the story of the much-loved Caulfield Cup winner and its owner's big donation to the 2017 election campaign is perhaps the most intriguing coalition deal yet.