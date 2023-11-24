When takahē were found alive in Fiordland’s remote Murchison Mountains it was described as one of the greatest moments in ornithological history.

On November 20 1948 a four-person expedition led by Invercargill doctor Geoffrey “Doc” Orbell rediscovered takahē that had been presumed extinct not once but twice.

This week it is 75 years since the flightless red-beaked bird with plumage in purple, blue, turquoise and green hues was found.

Efforts to protect the species and keep it from becoming “extinct” a third time would lead to the formation of the Takahē Recovery Programme, the longest-running species conservation programme in New Zealand and possibly the world.

Two days of celebrations have been held in Te Anau to mark the 75th anniversary attended by about 60 people associated with the programme over the past six decades and Orbell’s daughters Lynley Charteris and Mairi Speight.

Department of Conservation rangers involved in the programme from the late 1960s recounted favourite memories and the programme’s challenges and successes.

There was a visit to the Burwood Takahē Centre and a talk by Alison Ballance, author of Takahē: Bird of dreams.

The rediscovery

Ballance’s book, which was released in May, tells the story of the bird’s rediscovery and recovery.

The book got its title from an expression of Orbell’s, whose fascination with the takahē, or notornis as the bird was known, started at age 10 sparked by a photograph his mother took of a notornis in a glass cage at Otago Museum.

“His mother told him the story of how this bird was supposedly extinct and he thought extinct sounded like a terrible thing and he was quite fascinated by the word,” says Ballance.

The Invercargill eye, ear, nose and throat specialist later owned a holiday home in Te Anau where he plotted on a wall map every confirmed and unconfirmed takahē sighting.

“They seemed to cluster around Te Puhi a Noa, the Murchison Mountains,” says Ballance, “so he was determined to go in and look for them.”

Geoffrey Orbell, right, with takahē found in the Murchsion Mountains. Photo: Supplied

In April 1948 Orbell and his friends Neil McCrostie and Rex Watson set out for the tops of the Murchison Mountains.

He wrote about the expedition: “I was almost halfway up the valley above the lake dozing in the snow grass when I heard a bird call that I did not recognise – two long deep notes repeated twice.”

Ballance says the men later described the sound “as if someone was whistling across an empty 303 cartridge”.

Orbell went on to write: “On a beach at the lowering of the lake we found fresh bird tracks large enough to make quite certain they were the tracks of my dreams.

“The sun was already sinking behind the mountains [and] we had to hurry to get down through 2000ft of bush before dark.

“So I measured the tracks as carefully as possible by scratching marks on the stem of my pipe, which is always in my mouth and therefore less likely to be lost.”

Ballance says Orbell was convinced they were takahē footprints but the experts were less sure.

“Then Doc heard of another expedition going to look for takahē so he was determined to go first.”

The same trio headed into the mountains on November 20, this time accompanied by Joan Telfer who would go on to marry Watson.

They crossed lake Te Anau before dawn and left the boat by the newly discovered glow-worm caves before bush-bashing up to Tunnel Burn carrying movie and still cameras and a fishing net.

After three and half hours climbing they emerged in a clearing where they noticed snow grass had been pulled out in intervals in the same manner swamp hens pull reeds and they also found droppings that suggested a large bird, says Ballance.

Minutes later Orbell would see his first notornis, she says.

His first reaction was “surprise at the small size of the bird”, says Ballance.

Alison Ballance tells the story of the takahē’s rediscovery in her book Takahē: Bird of dreams. Photo: Vaneesa Bellew

Orbell was able to take a full movie reel of the bird and a half-reel of a second bird.

“And although it was only 9.30am they tethered the birds on the beach and had lunch,” says Ballance.

They then raced back to Invercargill to break the news and process the photographs and footage.

The Southland Times was less excited than they were and sent an inexperienced reporter to cover the story, says Ballance. But within days the Times’ story had gone around the world.

Excitement lives on

Ballance says decades later she met Joan Watson who “was just as excited then as she was nearly 70 years earlier” when the group made their discovery.

“She said to me Time magazine described them coming back in ‘a state of ornithological ecstasy’, which she thought was pretty lovely.”

Lynley Charteris spoke at an event on the final night of the 75th-anniversary of her father’s find.

She was nine at the time and watched from the Lake Te Anau shore as her father did circles in his boat in his excitement.

Charteris says her father was a “very busy” man with many interests and hobbies.

“He was a man of the mountains. He was a deer stalker, fly fisherman and sea fisherman.”

After operating in the morning and seeing patients in the afternoon he would occupy his evenings in his workshop – he built nearly 100 boats – or attending meetings of the local licensing trust, city council, school boards and the Deerstalkers’ Association, of which he was founding president.

“At one point I can recall him making four cabin cruisers in a year and we sat on the beach at Lake Te Anau selling tickets to hire these boats out.

“It did cause some consternation in our family because my mother had been trying to get an armchair made and four boats turned up.”

He made water skis for his teenage children who gave demonstrations on Lake Te Anau.

“We used to get five people up behind the boat and we also did pyramids,” says Charteris.

Charteris says in his 80s her father became keen on tuna fishing and would drive the nearly 1000km from Marlborough, where he retired to for a short time, to fish at Milford with a brief stop in Dunedin, where she was.

“He would say, ‘I’ve got exactly 20 minutes – I require a cup of coffee and something to eat’, and then he would go on his way to Milford in one day.

“He did that in his late 80s a number of times. He was incredibly active and energetic,” says Charteris.

“He was a man who did a lot more than discover the takahē but he was always incredibly interested in it all his life.

“That legacy has passed down to all the children and grandchildren.”

She hopes a takahē sighting will give her grandchildren “an Orbell moment”.

Decades of work

Seventy-five years after Orbell’s first glimpse takahē numbers have reached 500 at 20 sites in the South and North islands.

Chicks are hatching in the Greenstone Valley, the programme’s newest wild site.

Takahē recovery workers gather for the 75th anniversary of the bird’s rediscovery. Photo: Supplied

DoC takahē recovery senior ranger Glen Greaves says the weekend celebration was a time to reflect on the efforts that have brought about the programme’s success.

“We haven’t come in as a modern team and changed all the systems and then all of a sudden found success.

“It is built on many decades and a lot of hard work so that is why we were celebrating with all those different generations of people,” says Greaves.

Not that the work is over. The takahē threat-rating changed from nationally critical to nationally vulnerable in 2017.

Even with the change in status and the programme’s success the birds are still “not out of ICU”, says Greaves.

“The programme has gone from strength to strength but is built entirely on extensively managed captive-reared and secured birds on off-shore islands.

“Those populations are going well but they’re not a truly recovered species until you have self-sustaining populations in the wild.

“Our wild populations in the Murchison Mountains have to be propped up by supplementary releases.

“If we walked away from the Murchisons we would expect an average three percent decline each year.”

Secure populations in the wild are not even close, Greaves says.

“That is what we need before we can do ourselves out of a job, which is our ultimate aim,” he says.

Future challenges the greatest

The next hurdle is probably the biggest.

“All the milestones we have achieved and all the things we have solved were directly in our control,” Greaves says.

“But creating safe habitats in the wild is something we can’t have a massive direct impact on as a takahē team.”

The team is working to reduce reliance on takahē sanctuaries, hoping to add the Rees Valley as a new wild habitat in 2025.



Takahē are released in the Greenstone Valley. Photo: Supplied

But first it has to prove its new site in the Greenstone Valley is well established.

A big concern is the potential threat from feral cats and ferrets.

The signs in the Greenstone are positive with the birds having “kicked into breeding for the most part” and producing two fertile eggs each.

“That’s really good but the telling time for us will be this coming winter.

“A stoat plague is predicted and that is the time when resources are at their most limited and it is the coldest.

“But we are cautiously optimistic,” says Greaves.

Takahē timeline

1948 – takahē rediscovered by Orbell and his party.

1960s-70s – hand-raising takahē at Pūkaha Mt Bruce has limited success. Helicopters are used to control deer numbers and fertiliser applied to tussocks to improve growth and increase the takahē food store.

1985 – Burwood Takahē Centre created where wild eggs are artificially incubated and chicks puppet-reared before being returned to the wild.

Takahē moved to off-shore islands: 1984 Maud Island; 1987 Mana Island; 1989 Kāpiti Island; 1991 Tiritiri Matangi Island.

1990s – hand-raised takahē released into Murchison and Stuart mountains.

2000s – recognition that parent-reared takahē (not human-raised) are better breeders in the wild.

2007 – stoat plague halves takahē population in the Murchison Mountains.

2010 – takahē populations on island sanctuaries expanded allowing more takahē to raise own chicks.

2011 – change from hand-raising to parents raising their own chicks at Burwood Takahē Centre.

2018 – takahē are returned to the mainland on Heaphy Track, Kahurangi National Park.

2023 – takahē population reaches 500 birds. Takahē returned to the wild in the Greenstone Valley near Queenstown.

