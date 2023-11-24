The shape of the new government has finally been revealed, with a three-way coalition between National, Act and New Zealand First.

NZ First leader Winston Peters will hold the deputy Prime Minister job for the first half of the parliamentary term, swapping out with Act leader David Seymour in the second half.

Peters will be Minister of Foreign Affairs and Seymour will be Minister for Regulation.

Judith Collins will be Attorney-General and Gerry Brownlee will be nominated by National as Speaker.

Christopher Luxon will be the Minister for National Security and Intelligence.

The deal was formally announced and signed at Parliament on Friday morning by the leaders of the three parties. The coalition agreement includes which policies will be implemented by the government and outlines the concessions made by each party.

Luxon described the split deputy role as “historic”.

“The reality is the convention over successive governments has been that you always want the coalition leader to be the deputy prime minister and this is no different. In this case we’ve done something historic… we’ve actually split it and half the time will be done by Winston and half the time will be done by David.”

The Cabinet will have 14 National Ministers, three Act Ministers and three New Zealand First Ministers.

Nicola Willis will take the promised Minister of Finance role, Brooke van Velden will be Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety and Shane Jones will be Minister for Regional Development.

Nicole McKee comes into Cabinet as Minister for Courts and Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms) as does Casey Costello as Minister for Customs and Minister for Seniors.

Outside of Cabinet there will be five ministers from National, two from Act and one from New Zealand First.

ACT and New Zealand First will each have one Parliamentary Under-Secretary

The three-party coalition government is the first in New Zealand’s MMP history.

Christopher Luxon said “the major elements” of National’s policy programme were supported by Act and NZ First.

“The tax package will continue to be funded through a combination of spending reprioritisation and additional revenue measures. However, as part of National’s agreement with New Zealand First, the proposed foreign buyer tax will no longer go ahead.”

He said additional savings had been made via other policy decisions.

“So if you think about things like moving fees free from first year to third year, with the dropout rates, that actually helps us. We actually have things like more investment around tax audits, we also are choosing to actually cancel what we’re planning to do around the app tax, we actually are going to not progress the Working for Family credits in 2026.”

Prior to the election Seymour had said cuts to the public service would need to go deeper than tha 6.5 percent cuts National was campaigning on. Today Luxon confirmed the cuts would be at that 6.5 percent mark.

“We agreed to stick with the 6.5 percent but actually also to make it very clear to our CEOs of our public services, to remind them of what the headcount commitments were in 2017… That means that we’re trusting CEOs to say which programs I need to stop and by having a very clear policy program, the message should be very clear – anything not in here, you should be stopping.”

Fair Pay legislation and the new resource management laws would be gone by Christmas, the Reserve Bank will return to a single mandate of managing inflation, 90-day trials for businesses, Three Strikes legislation, cold medication containing pseudoephedrine, charter schools, Roads of National Significance and live animal exports will all return.

Work will stop on Three Waters, Auckland Light Rail, Let’s Get Wellington Moving, Industry Transformation Plans and Lake Onslow Pumped Hydro.

The Maori Health Authority will be disestablished and the Therapeutic Products Act repealed.

Co-governance will be removed from the delivery of public services and agency names will be required to be primarily in English.

Peters described the coalition talks as “long, difficult and complicated… and we expected nothing less”.

“We went to the wire for our people in the same way that David Seymour did and Mr Luxon did for his as well, and that’s the nature of these coalition talks.”

He also took the opportunity to scold the media for saying the talks had taken 41 days.

“Please understand it was under three weeks. Please do not be mathematical morons and keep on saying it’s 40 days, because if we’d started the coalition talks on election day, you would have been arguing wait until the special votes are counted.”

Seymour said the negotiations had been “robust”.

“But so has the growth and respect amongst us, and the reservoir of trust and belief that will allow us to together work through the challenges our country will no doubt face. I look forward to working with them and I thank them for their professionalism and collegiality through what has sometimes been a difficult process, but ultimately a successful one.”

“We campaigned on real change, we’ve contributed alongside our partners to doing that. Those who trusted Act with their party votes will see that their trust was well placed.”

Act’s wish of re-writing the Arms Act has also been agreed to and while there would not be a Treaty of Waitangi referendum a Treaty Principles Bill based on exisiting Act policy would be introduced to Parliament as soon as possible.

Seymour’s new role of Minister for Regulation will assess the quality of new and existing regulation. An agency will be funded by disestablishing the Productivity Commission.

A Regional Infrastructure Fund, proposed by NZ First, with $1.2 billion in capital funding will also be established and NZ First’s promise to train and deliver no fewer than 500 new police has been agreed to.

NZ First also secured an inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the use of lockdowns, vaccine procurement and efficacy and whether the decisions made were justified.

Luxon said the parties had agreed to a Cabinet coalition committee that would act as a “clearinghouse” for any tensions or potential conflicts between the three of them.

“We’re really conscious of that, that we actually all have three different political identities and we want to allow space for that and the ways of working. We spent a lot of time, it was our second tranche of work that we focused on after agreeing that policy program, was our mechanisms for working together in government.”

“And then likewise we’ve got good agreements around no surprises and agree to disagree clauses as well. So we spent a lot of time to make sure that we had a common understanding of how we actually want to function and work. We know what we’re doing is difficult and challenging with three parties involved but we have massive alignment around the goals, we’ll have differences of opinion on how best to deliver those but between the three of us I’m very confident we’ll be able to work together very constructively.”

Luxon held a short media stand-up on Thursday afternoon to announce that talks between himself, Act’s David Seymour and NZ First’s Winston Peters had concluded. The deal then went to party boards for sign-off.

Luxon, Seymour and his senior MPs, Brooke van Velden and Nicole McKee, flew into Wellington on Wednesday night, as did senior NZ First MP Shane Jones.

Before leaving for Wellington Luxon told media talks were “in the final stages”.

“We’ve got a couple of things to close out. I’m confident we can do that, but it will take as long as it takes.”

On Thursday morning Luxon was still hammering out the last of the jobs, saying he had “another couple of conversations” to go.

The Act party board already met on Tuesday night to do the bulk of the signing-off process, and the New Zealand First board did the same on Thursday morning.

Most of its board were already in Wellington, with just Peters and his close advisor Darroch Ball who arrived in Wellington at midday on Thursday.