“We know what we’re doing is difficult and challenging with three parties involved.”

Never had truer words been spoken by the incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon when he took to the podium flanked by his two coalition partners, David Seymour, and Winston Peters.

The first joint media conference with all three leaders was an incredible insight into what the next three years will look like.

Luxon was conscious of making sure both Seymour and Peters got equal opportunity to answer questions and celebrate their policy wins.

When the New Zealand First leader side-tracked from his talking points into a whack at the media, Luxon found himself needing to jump in with “all right, all right” to bring Peters to an end – a much faster intervention from Luxon than he possibly imagined.

The most striking part of the hour-long public display was the collegiality between Seymour and Peters.

On Act’s policy for a referendum on the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, National and New Zealand First have instead agreed to the introduction of a Treaty Principles Bill, which the government will support through the first reading to allow it to go to select committee and for the public to make submissions.

Peters, speaking to the bill on Friday morning, told reporters “The reality is what Mr Seymour asked for, he’s got.

“Whether that happens will depend on the wisdom of the submissions to the select committee and what new information Parliament accepts to be true to take it forward in the way Mr Seymour needs.”

Asked by Luxon if he wanted to comment, Seymour replied,” No, I’m happy with that”.

The two leaders have come a long way when Seymour is happy for Peters to speak on his behalf.

Happy, chuffed, elated would all be appropriate words to describe the deals Act and New Zealand First have secured with National and each other.

In addition to the Treaty principles bill, Act has won a new agency accountable to Seymour, who is the new Minister for Regulation, a re-writing of the Arms Act, the reintroduction of charter schools, the accelerated restoration of interest deductibility, the return of pseudoephedrine in cold medicines, and the party’s tenancy law proposals.

Likewise, New Zealand First has secured a regional infrastructure fund with $1.2 billion in capital funding over three years, a broadening of the Covid inquiry terms of reference, the scrapping of National’s proposed foreign buyers’ tax to pay for its tax relief, training no fewer than 500 new police, and keeping the superannuation age at 65.

National has wins too, primarily in keeping its tax relief promise intact – albeit with a change in how it’s paid for – and ploughing ahead with repealing legislation like the Māori Health Authority, the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax, the changes to the Resource Management Act.

It will also implement its promise around one hour of reading, writing and maths in primary schools, boot camps for troubled young offenders, and a raft of infrastructure and transport projects across the country.

National would have had more room to move in some areas but has had to concede time, resource, and capital to its coalition partners.

It’s also had to wade into areas such as the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi and the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, which under other circumstances it would not have had to.

Where it’s kept the most power is in the ministerial portfolios it has held onto.

The big roles of finance, housing, infrastructure, health, education, immigration, transport, energy, local government, justice, police, corrections, social development, defence, Attorney-General, agriculture, and trade remain with National MPs.

Peters got the prize he’s had his eyes on ever since he last held it – another term as Foreign Affairs Minister.

After three days of intense discussions over the deputy prime ministership a solution was found in a never-before-seen in New Zealand time split of 18 months each for Peters and Seymour.

The three leaders appear to have found a way through when it comes to dealing with differences of opinion and conflicts with the formation of a coalition committee, which will consist of the leaders and deputies of each party and the Leader of the House.

The committee will meet each Parliamentary sitting block and Luxon says he expects “direct and upfront conversations between leaders”.

Luxon hasn’t afforded himself an out on being responsible for all ministers, from all parties, in his government.

When Peters entered a coalition with Labour and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2017 it was understood the New Zealand First leader would deal with any issues or conflicts that arose for his ministers.

It meant Ardern had an escape plan when New Zealand First ministers went off-piste, as they inevitably did from time-to-time.

Asked by Newsroom if Luxon would defer to Peters and Seymour when it comes to any issues or conflicts with ministers from their parties, he said, “I’m responsible for all ministers irrespective of which party they’ve come from”.

He added that he would deal with issues that cropped up “in conjunction and in conversation with my party colleagues”.

That promise might end up being one of the biggest and most problematic of all.