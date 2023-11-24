FICTION

1 The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner (Hachette, $37.99)

Number one with a bullet in its first week. Woah! The blurbology spells out its appeals as popular fiction: “London, 1940. Ruth, a young schoolteacher, volunteers as an escort helping to evacuate children from war-torn England to Australia and New Zealand. Her three-month voyage is fraught – their passage is perilous, and the children anxious and homesick. Bobby, a fellow volunteer who initially infuriates Ruth with his laidback charm, somehow gets under her skin and throws her ordered life into chaos…Tragedy strikes on their return voyage, when the Rangitane is attacked by German raiders. As the ship goes down, the surviving passengers are taken as prisoners of war aboard the German vessel. To the rest of the world, they are missing, presumed dead.” The action later travels to New Zealand, in 2005.

A free copy is up for grabs in this week’s giveaway. To enter, share a story about a shipboard romance – it might be your own, or about someone you know, or from something you read and never forgot – and email it to Stephen11@xtra.co.nz with the subject line in screaming caps I WANT TO READ THE GIRL FROM LONDON. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, November 26.

2 The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $35)

3 Big Fat Brown Bitch by Tusiata Avia (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $30)

A free copy of the author’s latest poetry collection was up for grabs in last week’s book giveaway. Readers sent in various terrible examples of their own poetry; the least terrible was from Jo Wynne, who wrote of herself, with regard to the title of Tusiata Avia’s latest collection:

explosions are coming

from this thin wrinkly whitey with bitch aspirations

as she enters her 8th decade.

I liked that. Huzzah to Jo; a free copy of Big Fat Brown Bitch is hers.

4 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

5 Kāwai by Monty Soutar (David Bateman, $39.99)

6 Bird Life by Anna Smaill (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

“Anna’s Smaill’s latest novel Bird Life is set in the precisely rendered here and now of present-day mundane and utterly unromantic Tokyo. The characters are few and the emphasis is on the internal and the emotional. And yet, despite this grounding in convenience stores, shabby apartment buildings, suburban trains and the mundane, Smaill suggests – and her characters experience – worlds beyond the rational”: from a review by Jane Stafford at ReadingRoom.

7 The Penguin New Zealand Anthology (Penguin Random House, $45)

8 The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa (Hachette, $37.99)

9 Pet by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

10 Everything is Beautiful and Everything Hurts by Josie Shapiro (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

NONFICTION

1 Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life by Mason Ball (HarperCollins, $45)

Number one with a bullet in its first week. Woah! Because it’s Xmas, we are also offering this portrait of Footrot Flats cartoonist Murray Ball by his son Mason as a free book giveaway this week. To enter, name your all-time favourite New Zealand cartoonist (it might be Murray Ball; it might be Sharon Murdoch, or Tom Scott, or Giselle Clarkson, or….etc), say something about why you love their work, and email it to Stephen11@xtra.co.nz with the subject line in screaming caps I WANT MURRAY BALL. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, November 26.

2 Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (Allen & Unwin, $49.99)

Toppania chronicles.

3 Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Upstart Press, $49.99)

Black Ferns.

4 Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin, $38.99)

Dog days.

5 Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins, $39.99)

True crime.

6 The Crewe Murders by Kirsty Johnston & James Hollings (Massey University Press, $45)

True crime. A free copy of this patient, comprehensive and expertly reported history of the unsolved killing of Harvey and Jeanette Crewe was up for grabs in last week’s book giveaway. Readers were asked who they thought killed the Crewes. There were numerous replies. The winning entry came from Pattrick Smellie, who named a name, and added with brisk emphasis, “Can we please just get over it?” Huzzah to the famous business journalist; a free copy of The Crewe Murders is his.

7 Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (Allen & Unwin, $39.99)

Nice food.

8 Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

Wise sayings.

9 Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin Random House, $45)

Eukaryotic organisms.

10 The Art of Winning by Dan Carter (Penguin Random House, $40)

Bland advice.