Coalition negotiations were “seriously long, difficult and complicated talks, arduous in the extreme”, New Zealand First leader and incoming Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said on Friday, at the announcement of a deal between National, Act and NZ First.

So, what were the results of those talks?

Each party touted the policies it got across the line, but not everything made it. So what key manifesto commitments did National, Act and NZ First secure during the negotiations and what got cut?

National Party

National’s tax package has limped across the line – just. The much-promised tax cuts will still be delivered, with tax cuts for landlords being advanced on a quicker timeline as a result of Act’s advocacy. They’ll still be paid for through spending cuts and new revenue sources, but notably not the foreign buyers tax after this was canned by NZ First.

The party’s policy to require children to spend an hour each on reading, writing and maths every day in school has been accepted by its coalition partners, as has its plan to ban cell phone use at school.

National’s transport package also seems to have come through unscathed, with 13 Roads of National Significance and four major public transport projects.

Two other policies have come in for heavy scrutiny by Act, with a plan to build a new medical school at the University of Waikato and a commitment to fund a network of EV chargers up to 10,000 by 2030 now needing a “full” and “robust” cost benefit analysis, respectively.

National had also promised to have its Climate Change Minister in Cabinet. Instead, because three seats around the Cabinet table have gone to Act and NZ First each, the new minister Simon Watts is just outside.

Act Party

Act’s big loss is the lack of a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi and how it fits into modern New Zealand. However, it has been mollified somewhat by the promise of support to select committee for a bill defining the Treaty principles. After that, it’s up to Seymour to make the case to his partners that they should pass the legislation. In the NZ First coalition agreement, there’s also a pledge to replace or repeal all references to “the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi” in legislation, except laws relating to Treaty settlements.

One of the most notable wins is a new government department, funded through disestablishing the Productivity Commission, which will assess the quality of all new and existing legislation and regulation. Seymour, as Minister for Regulation, will oversee this agency.

Act hasn’t succeeded in disestablishing many other organisations, like the Ministry for Pacific Peoples or the Human Rights Commission. The Māori Health Authority is set to go, but that was a promise from all three parties.

The party has also made its mark on National’s housing policy. National wanted to allow councils to opt out of the Medium-Density Residential Standards it had passed alongside Labour in 2021. Now, councils will be excluded by default and will have to opt in by ratifying both new and existing zoning decisions made under the standards if they want to use them.

Finally, Act has also managed to get its partners to commit to a full rewrite of the Arms Act (by the Ministry of Justice rather than police), the transfer of the new firearms regulator to a different agency and a review of the gun registry.

New Zealand First

One of the big wins for New Zealand First is a commitment to keep the superannuation age at 65, contrary to policies from National and Act to raise the age. It has also secured a $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund over three years, reminiscent of the Provincial Growth Fund under the last coalition government.

Another success is a pledge to train 500 new police officers within two years. That’s slightly slower than NZ First had promised voters (18 months), but an upgrade from National’s policy targeting just 300 new trainees.

Some of the party’s “freedom and democracy” policies have made it through, including legislating to make English an official language of New Zealand and ordering the Law Commission to stop its work on hate speech.

Other elements, like amendments to the Building Act targeting transgender access to bathrooms and defunding participation in the World Economic Forum, haven’t. Others have been compromised on – New Zealand won’t withdraw from the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples but will declare that it has no binding legal effect.

Peters campaigned against any tax cuts, saying they would be fiscally irresponsible, but National has secured its support to deliver the full package of cuts promised before the election.

New Zealand First’s long-held desire to move the Port of Auckland to Northland also hasn’t been approved. Instead, there is a promise to progress a business case for a dry dock at Marsden Point.