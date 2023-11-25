Opinion: From the flowers of the Pōhutukawa to cherries and pavlova-berries, Aotearoa New Zealand is lucky to have a summer festive season, allowing us to enjoy in-season fresh fruit and vegetables.

These are a boon for our growers and exporters – and an interesting research area. Initially consumers buy products with their eyes, and these decisions are driven by colour and appearance. Repurchase – returning to the supermarket and buying the same thing again – is driven by the total experience of the food, such as flavour and convenience.

Colour in fruit and vegetables is crucial in informing our consumer choices and is made up of four major classes of compounds: the anthocyanins (red/purple/blue), carotenoids (orange, yellow, red), betalains (blue/pink in some plants, such as dragon-fruit) and chlorophyll (green).

There’s good evidence all these compounds have health benefits, but why do plants make them? For chlorophyll it’s obviously for photosynthesis, and as a fruit ripens plants tend to reduce the content of chlorophyll, while increasing the anthocyanins and carotenoids. These “eat-me-now” compounds are a plant’s trick to ensure seed dispersal. The compounds attract the dispersing animal and add the “gift” of nutrition. Green fruit suggest “under-ripe and not tasty”, which often correlates with seeds that aren’t yet mature.

Why does the world like red so much? Often the red pigment is an anthocyanin, which have anti-inflammatory effects for human health. Although conclusive evidence remains elusive, research has linked these effects to everything from improving cardiovascular health to preventing dementia and cancer. For the plant, they act as sunscreens and protectants for stress responses. Bright sunny days and cold nights turn an apple’s skin red – the right conditions that our major apple-growing regions are known for around harvest time (March/April).

Much of our research has focused on one specific gene – an MYB transcription factor – which switches on the pathway that synthesises anthocyanin. We first found this gene in red fleshed apples, but all plants have a version of this gene, so since that apple discovery in 2007 we have gone on to make “colourful” discoveries in all sorts of crops and flowers, including cherries, strawberries, plums and blueberries. But anthocyanins aren’t the exclusive preserve of blue and red berries, so we have also studied peaches, kiwifruit, peas, pears, citrus fruits and potato.

Converting this knowledge about how variants of this gene control, for example, green-skinned apples compared with red skinned apples, to support our horticultural sector has been part of our team’s challenge.

DNA-based markers can be designed to select parents or progeny plants that will carry the best genetics for higher colour. This approach has been used to screen thousands of seedlings of apples and kiwifruit. The red-fleshed kiwifruit resulted from identifying the best parents carrying “good” versions of this MYB transcription factor.

A Plant & Food Research breeding programme for red-fleshed apples, based in Hawkes Bay, continues to work through the generations of breeding, using markers directed at a specific version of the apple MYB gene. This can typically take 30-50 years because of the many generations needed, and a long time between one plant generation to another. A tree typically takes three to five years to flower, and the breeding programme can take seven to eight generations.

Would a red-fleshed apple be better than a typical white-fleshed apple? Novelty is part of the appeal. But levels of anthocyanin jump almost 100-fold in an apple having anthocyanins in the flesh, compared with an apple with good red skin and white flesh. We have shown that these apple anthocyanins have specific and positive effects on gut health and markers of inflammation.

Perhaps the most obvious benefit of these discoveries has been to provide more of the “wow, I want to eat that” factor. If we can encourage people to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables, even if only because they’re prettier, then our public will be healthier. Besides, along with these colourful compounds, fruit and veg deliver us Vitamin C, fibre, and other compounds found in plants that are essential for a healthy diet.

In addition, a successful horticulture sector delivers good revenue, and a low or positive impact on the environment. More carbon is fixed into healthier soils, and greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, in comparison with animal-based agriculture.

Professor Andrew Allan was named in the 2023 Clarivate Highly Cited Researchers List for 2023 for his research into colour compounds in fruit