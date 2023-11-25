National’s top performers have been rewarded with plum Cabinet positions in the new government.

Spokespeople who worked hard in opposition – think Simeon Brown’s relentless attack on potholes, Erica Stanford’s truancy tracking and Mark Mitchell’s haranguing of law and order – now have the ball in their court.

Other ‘no surprises’ include Nicola Willis as Finance Minister and Social Investment (a new portfolio), Chris Bishop with Housing, Infrastructure, RMA Reform and Sport, Shane Reti with Health and Paul Goldsmith holding onto Justice.

Alongside Transport, Brown picks up Energy (but not Resources, that goes to Shane Jones) and Local Government. Given the work on water reforms required during this parliamentary term, that responsibility needed to be taken off Simon Watts (who did not make it into Cabinet) and bumped up to someone who did.

Positions were hard-fought. National allocated itself 14 spots, sharing the remaining six evenly with Act and NZ First.

Controversially Paul Goldsmith, who has been a cabinet minister before, has been given the Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations portfolio.

In 2021 Goldsmith, in a Newshub Nation interview, said colonisation “on balance” was a good thing for Māori.

Facing public backlash and little support from his colleagues at the time, Goldsmith later clarified his comments saying he was proud of New Zealand, which was the result of colonisation.

Christopher Luxon stood by the decision to put Goldsmith in the role.

“I can tell you, Paul Goldsmith, having been a historian, having actually worked at the Waitangi Tribunal when he first graduated will actually do that job very effectively.”

Tama Potaka gets the bulk of the Māori portfolios as Minister for Māori Crown Relations, Minister for Māori Development and Minister for Whānau Ora.

Judith Collins makes something of a comeback, picking up a handful of portfolios vacated by Gerry Brownlee’s imminent nomination to Speaker of the House.

Alongside Attorney-General Collins will take on Defence, GCSB and NZSIS, while retaining her roles held as spokesperson of Minister for Digitising Government, Science, Innovation and Technology and the newly-created Space portfolio.

Melissa Lee has made it into Cabinet and as well as retaining the Media and Communications portfolio (Broadcasting Minister under Labour) has been given a heftier portfolio as Minister for Economic Development.

Todd McLay gets the coveted Minister of Agriculture position – but Act is hot on his heels with two Associate Ministers of Agriculture: Mark Cameron and Andrew Hoggard who are both farmers. National’s Nicola Grigg is also an Associate Minister responsible for Horticulture.

There are portfolios such as Climate Change, Environment and Children that arguably should have gone to Ministers inside the Cabinet, however there were only so many seats at the table and shoe-horning roles against someone’s name simply because they have a seat may not serve a portfolio well.

Act’s Karen Chhour as Minister for Children is the obvious pick, given her background with state care and intimate knowledge of the system.

Simon Watts holding climate change outside of Cabinet, having been National’s spokesperson in Opposition also makes sense, although he will be disappointed to miss out on a Cabinet role given Luxon had wanted Climate Change at the top table.

Penny Simmonds, with Environment, is more of a surprise – with the extra portfolio seemingly a reward for her dogged probing of Te Pukenga as Tertiary Education spokesperson.

Act’s Cabinet wins are highly targeted for Seymour and his number three Nicole McKee.

Alongside the new Minister for Regulation role, Seymour will have oversight over partnership (charter) schools as Associate Education Minister, Pharmac as Associate Health Minister and also as an Associate Minister of Finance.

McKee gets Minister for Courts as a way to justify her being in the Cabinet (Labour’s Courts Minister was outside Cabinet) however her role as Associate Justice Minister in charge of firearms is where her real efforts will be.

Act’s deputy Brooke van Velden gets respectable responsibilities for Internal Affairs and Workplace Relations and Safety.

Likewise for NZ First Winston Peters positions as Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister for Racing and Shane Jones as Regional Development Minster are entirely predictable.

Casey Costello as number three on the party list was also afforded a seat at the table, picking up Seniors to keep the party faithful happy, and Customs to add to the workload. Costello gets three associate roles as well, including Police, from which she has a background.

Outside of Cabinet, Jenny Marcroft as Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications will be useful given her history as a broadcaster.

Missing from the Cabinet was Barbara Kuriger who had burned a career bridge when she breached a conflict of interest relating to her family’s farm and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Luxon removed Kuriger as spokesperson for Agriculture for failing to see the scale of her mistakes, let alone raise or even attempt to manage them.

Until that point Kuriger had sat at number 10 on the party list and had her eyes firmly on a ministerial prize.