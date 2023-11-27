Opinion: In a talk last week to a directors gathering, I made my normal positive and supportive comments about governance orthodoxy, public service effectiveness, private sector greed, health service administration, etc.

One of the participants politely made the point I should be aware that when I did occasionally stray into negativity I might do well to be more aware that individuals or groups of people would be hurt by comments. I could see that she had a good point, and we chatted about it after.