All I had to do to win was step over the dead. My book Missing Persons: 12 Tales of Death and Disappearance, a collection of stories about murder trials and other similar dismal events, was named best book of nonfiction at the 2023 Ngaio Marsh awards for crime writing on Friday night in Christchurch. Michael Bennett won best first novel for Better the Blood. The grand prize, for best novel, was won by Charity Norman for Remember Me. I was thrilled to be among the winners and one of my first thoughts was: I ought to make mention of this in ReadingRoom at the earliest opportunity.

The awards ceremony was held upstairs in a dark room at Tūranga, the very beautiful premises of the Christchurch Public Library – no other city in New Zealand looks as freshly painted and dazzlingly modern as Christchurch, that bright phoenix rising every day from the gunk of its liquefied ashes. I flew in on Friday morning with notions of visiting the trees above the Kiosk Lake in the botanical gardens – it’s one of the great sights in New Zealand birdland; something like 100 pairs of shags roost there in ornate nests – but it was so bitterly cold that I immediately sought refuge in the boutique Alice Cinema on Tuam St to watch Napoleon.

Afterwards I idly wandered around in bright sunshine and a wind coming direct from the frozen tundras of Antarctica. The Avon was running faster than joggers along its banks; everywhere people were sitting at outside tables with plates of hot food and glasses of cold beer…The sheer pleasure of New Zealand on a Friday afternoon in late spring was given particular wellbeing in Christchurch thanks to its very progressive transport options. The teal bus fleet, the Neuron e-scooters, the tram ringing its ding-ding-ding bell – Christchurch, the city that shares its spaces, makes the city a joy to get around.

I met my old friend Dr Jarrod Gilbert for a drink in the Square. There was a real risk in this: we met on another Friday afternoon six years ago, just before the 2017 Ngaio Marsh awards, when my book The Scene of the Crime was shortlisted for the nonfiction award, but lost out to In Dark Places, Michael Bennett’s book about Teina Pora. I always felt that Jarrod had somehow acted as a jinx. I was nervous it was about to happen again. He attempted to put me at my at ease by spilling his drink all over my jacket, and explaining this was the only bad thing that would happen to me on Friday night. I wondered about the logic of it but soon got distracted by his story of meeting Denis O’Reilly from Black Power for a drink earlier in the week and running up a $925 bar bill. I doubt I spend $925 a year on alcohol and could only admire his stamina. Jarrod is special. His book Patched: The History of Gangs in New Zealand is a modern classic. There are very few authors in New Zealand or for that matter anywhere in the world with a staff of 25; as head of Independent Research Solutions, he is connected to leading figures in crime and justice, and interrupted our drink to take a long call from a senior police officer on a sensitive issue.

He escorted me to Tūranga for the Ngaio Marsh awards, now in its 14th year, always held in Christchurch, where Marsh lived and wrote her 32 detective novels which sold an estimated two million copies worldwide. The unseen hand behind the awards is Craig Sisterton, a Kiwi who lives in London, and directs his considerable energies to making the Ngaio Marsh event an ongoing concern. The team at the Christchurch WORD literary festival run the show on the ground. No other literary genre has such backing and passion; authors of romance, sci-fi, fantasy and other specialist fields can only watch on in envy and awe at the way crime writing has become such a fixed presence in New Zealand literature through the Ngaio Marsh awards.

Dunedin crime novelist Vanda Symon was MC of the event. Most literary awards take forever and a pompous day to get to the point – the Ockhams are an annual slog – but Symon was swift, direct, pointed. She read out the nominees for best first novel and there was no surprise that Michael Bennett’s Better the Blood won the prize: it was a smash hit, already being taught in schools, an ambitious imagining of a Māori detective hunting down a serial killer who is motivated by utu. “Better the blood of the innocent,” declares the killer, “than no blood at all.”

I thought Better the Blood might take the prize for best novel, too; my other pick was The Doctor’s Wife by Fiona Sussman, which I think is just world-class. It’s set in Browns Bay in Auckland. A woman has fallen off a cliff – or was she pushed? Sussman is expert at maintaining a tension and keeps the reader guessing. I was also pleased to see Blood Matters by the marvellous Renée, and Blue Hotel by that always interesting maverick of New Zealand letters, Chad Taylor.

Hawkes Bay author Charity Norman gave a moving speech when she won the fiction prize for her novel Remember Me. She talked about her mother’s descent into Parkinson’s; how she found a page her Mum had written with the names of her seven children on it… Remember Me is about Emily Kirkland and her father Felix, who suffers from dementia. Emily begins to wonder about his role in the disappearance of a young woman in their small community. “They never found Leah Parata,” Norman writes. “Not a boot, not a backpack, not a turquoise beanie. After she left me that day, she vanished off the face of the earth.”

I brooded over the threat of Jarrod Gilbert’s jinx when Vanda Symon described the four other books shortlisted for the nonfiction prize. They all sounded really good. A New Dawn by Emeli Sione was a first-person account of the Dawn Raids. She said in an interview at e-tangata, “A New Dawn talks about what happened to my family. I was only five when it happened, but I remember the police banging on the door and my parents telling my grandparents and me to hide in the wardrobe in their room. I remember crying and trying my best to keep quiet. It was so hard and I was so scared.

“And I remember the wardrobe door opening, and my grandparents being handcuffed and led out by the police. I didn’t see them again for years.”

I thought: it will win.

Scott Bainbridge’s The Fix uncovers an incredible swindle in the 1970s. The research is first-rate. I thought: it will win. The Devil You Know by forensic psychologists Dr Gwen Adshead (written with Eileen Horne) draws on over 30 years of providing therapy inside secure hospitals and prisons for violent offenders. I thought: it will win. I have read and hugely admired Downfall: The Destruction of Charles MacKay by Paul Diamond, his book on the strange affair of an author who blackmailed the mayor of Whanganui. I very much thought: it will win.

But the winner was Missing Persons, my assortment of stories about Antonie Dixon, Malcolm Rewa, Jesse Kempson and other killers. One of the Ngaio Marsh judges commented, “I wish I could write like him! It’s his time.” I took a copy of Bruce Chatwin’s great book In Patagonia to read during quiet moments in the trial of Anna Browne, sentenced for her so-called “pamper party” murder of Carly Stewart who she stabbed in the head with a knife – it forms one of the chapters in Missing Persons – and thinking of Chatwin: I wish I could write like him. A line from his book stayed with me, and I quoted it as the book’s epigraph: “The wind whistled in the street and the music ghosted from the piano as leaves over a headstone…” It was such a haunting line. It had nothing to do with crime or murder or violence but its evocation of someplace lonely, someplace lost, carried the sadness and finality (“leaves over a headstone”) of so many of the cases in Missing Persons.

I returned to Auckland on Saturday morning with the Ngaio Marsh award, then sat down to slog away at finishing my next collection of true-crime stories – the third and final book in my trilogy, with the working title How to Survive Your Own Life. One last book of the dead.

Missing Persons by Steve Braunias (Harper Collins, $30) is available in bookstores nationwide.