In early 2017, Ian, a veteran conservation worker and experienced kiwi handler, used his downtime at the country’s largest private sanctuary to pick up signals from radio-tagged little spotted kiwi.
He’d been helping to manage takahē at Cape Sanctuary in Hawkes Bay, and some of their transmitters were on the same receiver frequency as the ‘little spots’.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team