As the Reserve Bank prepares to deliver its final monetary policy statement for the year on Wednesday, it does so as a new government is sworn in promising to cut spending and revive a flagging economy.
After remaining rudderless for almost six weeks, leaving the country in a virtual holding pattern, incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his newly announced tripartite leadership team will finally begin steering the country in a new direction, while rebuilding much-needed investor confidence in its future.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team