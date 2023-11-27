As the Reserve Bank prepares to deliver its final monetary policy statement for the year on Wednesday, it does so as a new government is sworn in promising to cut spending and revive a flagging economy.

After remaining rudderless for almost six weeks, leaving the country in a virtual holding pattern, incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his newly announced tripartite leadership team will finally begin steering the country in a new direction, while rebuilding much-needed investor confidence in its future.