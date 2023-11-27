Casey Costello, Ayesha Verrall and Steven Joyce will all go down in the MMP history books as MPs who were immediately promoted to the job as cabinet minister on the first day in the job.

Costello was announced a minister inside Christopher Luxon’s cabinet on Friday – the only New Zealand First MP to make the cut outside of leader Winston Peters and former minister Shane Jones.

The co-founder of Hobson’s Pledge, former police detective, and former chair of the Taxpayers’ Union leapfrogged candidates on the party list, who had previously been MPs, to take the number three spot at this year’s election.

That put her in prime position for a ministerial post if New Zealand First was needed to form a government.

While former MP Mark Patterson has been made a minister outside Cabinet and former MP Jenny Marcroft takes on an under-secretary role, their experience at Parliament didn’t push them ahead of the largely untested Costello.

Once the swearing-in ceremony takes place on Monday, Costello will be Minister for Customs and Seniors, and associate minister of health, immigration, and police.

While she has a background in police and worked as a trustee on the Migrant Exploitation Relief Foundation, which will help inform some of her immigration work, Costello is coming in with a blank canvas in terms of how Parliament works, let alone Cabinet.

And while she has skillsets that will be useful in her ministerial roles, they aren’t the reasons why Luxon has her in his Cabinet.

Instead, her role is on the back of negotiations between Luxon and Peters with New Zealand First securing three ministers inside Cabinet and Peters getting the say on who of his MPs get which roles.

That’s in contrast to both Verrall and Joyce who were tagged by their leaders as ministers before they’d even been elected.

In the case of Joyce, he was campaign chair for National’s elections from 2005 until 2017, after first becoming general manager of the party in 2003.

Joyce had made a name for himself starting and successfully building up a multi-million dollar radio empire, had been a widely respected director, and the mastermind behind National’s narrow loss in 2005 followed by triumphant successes from 2008 onwards.

He was close with John Key, who asked him to stand in 2008 on the basis he would be a minister in his cabinet, which transpired when Key won the Prime Ministership that year and Joyce took on the job of Minister for Transport and Communications and associate infrastructure.

As for Verrall, the infectious diseases doctor was given a high list spot at the 2020 election and was tipped for great things.

Given the global Covid-19 pandemic had reared its head that year, the epidemiologist was a shoo-in for a seat around the Cabinet table.

Jacinda Ardern catapulted her straight into Cabinet as Minister for Seniors and Food Safety and associate of health and research, science, and innovation.

While Costello’s circumstances for her ministerial success are different, she does come with a stack of impressive references.

Former National and Act party leader Don Brash, National Party pollster and co-founder of the Taxpayers’ Union, David Farrar, and Peters all couldn’t speak highly enough of her when approached by Newsroom after the election result.

The political powerhouses all envisage big things for Costello with Farrar saying she’s “excited a lot of people; this is why they’ve got her as number three on the list”.

Farrar also predicted Costello as a future leader of New Zealand First while Brash says, “her integrity is beyond reproach, and I would give her a very strong recommendation to anybody”.

Costello might have found herself inside Cabinet on day one because of negotiation talks, rather than being hand-picked by the Prime Minister, but she will be just as green on how ministerial and legislative processes work as Verrall was.

Joyce had a much greater understanding of the political machine from his extensive experience with the party.

It will be up to Costello to prove how quickly she can switch into minister mode.