An anti-pokie lobby group says 26 venue relocations over the past decade were illegal and has asked the court to make sure no more happen from now on.
The group has stopped short of asking the court to quash the decisions for all relocations allowed since 2013, but a declaratory judgment would pave the way for individual action against each decision if communities wanted to do so.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team