When the site of the Forest Service Te Uru Rākau's new head office in Rotorua was blessed, the plans ticked several government boxes: it was supporting jobs in the provinces, its design relied heavily on natural products, and where possible these would be New Zealand-made.

Dedicating the site in 2018, former forestry minister Shane Jones said it would "bring the faded glories of the forestry sector back to a place of pride". It would show, he said, that "we're serious and we're in business".