Analysis: Christopher Luxon and his 27 ministers (plus two Parliamentary under-secretaries) are now sworn in to their roles and getting to work.

First up: Implementing National’s tax cut pledge, preferably before Christmas. Doing that, however, will require new Finance Minister Nicola Willis and a small army of Treasury staffers to make the numbers add up.

National came out of the election with a tax package that was already on its last legs. Experts, including prominent right-leaning economists, had said the revenue it planned to raise to pay for tax cuts for middle earners and landlords couldn’t be raised from the sources it promised.

The foreign buyer tax came in for the most scrutiny, so Willis and Luxon will have been relieved when Winston Peters forced their hand and made them discard it as part of coalition negotiations.

Two other key changes were made from what was promised at the election.

The first is that the tax changes to benefit landlords have been sped up, increasing the cost of the package. Newsroom reported before the election that National used out-of-date figures to estimate the cost of restoring interest deductibility for rental properties, meaning its numbers were already out by $100 million a year. By speeding up the timeline for reintroducing interest deductibility, those costs will only rise.

The second is to cancel the plan to increase the Working for Families abatement threshold from $42,700 to $50,000 from 2026. This will save the Government $200 million a year from 2026, but means families on the lowest incomes will see just $30 a week extra as a result of the tax package rather than the $67 they were promised.

Another minor deviation from the plan is that National is no longer planning to repeal legislation which requires Uber and other gig economy apps to pay GST. This will preserve another $50 million or so in revenue.

These three changes may well cancel each other out, but there’s still the issue of the $750 million a year hole from the cancellation of the foreign buyers tax. Willis suggested over the weekend that the additional tobacco excise revenue from scrapping the previous government’s Smokefree policies will help make up the difference, but that will raise just $100 million in the first year, rising to $500 million by 2027, according to the Treasury.

Willis and her Treasury analysts (or, those who aren’t sacked after Luxon said on Monday that the public sector should start laying off staff “as quickly as possible”) will spend the next couple of weeks working through these issues.

On Tuesday, the new Cabinet will meet for the first time, though this will be largely ceremonial. Over the rest of the week, the Government will finalise its 100-day plan, including figuring out not just how to implement it but which policies are actually included.

Ahead of Christmas, the focus will really be in two areas.

The first is that tax package. Luxon said Monday he wanted to be able to announce the details at the Half-Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update, which happens in the final week or two of the year. This will take the form of a “mini mini Budget”, he said, the plans having been further miniaturised since he first promised a “mini Budget” after the election.

Luxon wouldn’t commit to having the package completely sorted by then. It may well take Willis into the new year to finalise everything.

The second area of focus will be in repealing legislation passed in the waning days of the Labour Government. This includes the Resource Management Act reforms, the Three Waters legislation and Fair Pay Agreements. Also in the firing line, though not necessarily ahead of Christmas, are the offshore oil and gas ban, the Clean Car Discount scheme, the Smokefree legislation and the Therapeutic Products Act.

Behind the scenes, ministers will also begin to get acquainted with their portfolios. There’s not much time before the proper Budget in May and bids under the last government will already have been submitted and considered. All of that work will need to be re-done, a significant amount of it ahead of the end of the year.

A handful of diplomatic outings are also in the works. The Government will have to send someone – likely Climate Change Minister Simon Watts – to the COP28 climate summit that begins next week in Dubai. Luxon has said he will make it to Australia before the end of the year. And Peters, speaking to reporters on Monday, said he would aim to emulate Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong in embarking on a diplomatic blitz around the globe shortly after being sworn in.

Then, in the New Year, Luxon plans to bring Parliament back from summer break a few weeks early to get stuck in to legislating.

Over the next week, the Government will probably keep a relatively low profile. The Opposition may have its moment in the sun, with Labour and possibly the Greens announcing their own portfolio allocations now that the new Government’s have been revealed.

Then, next Wednesday, there will be the Speech from the Throne delivered on Luxon’s behalf by Governor-General Cindy Kiro.

On Thursday, December 7, the House will sit again and the new term will begin in earnest.