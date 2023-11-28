In the small northland town of Maungaturoto, there used to be a wooden sign that read, “Sam Hunt at the Maungaturoto hall”.

It was old and peeling, the gig had obviously long been and gone. When we’d head up north I’d always wonder what brought one of the most celebrated New Zealand poets to this little village on state highway 12. Later I read about the tours he embarked on, performing in pubs up and down the country. As my own poetry career gained momentum, I thought I wouldn’t mind doing tours like that.

So when I got the chance to perform with Sam, I asked how those tours came about.

“Well, Dominic,” he said with that iconic sing-song voice, “someone put out my book you see, and then someone said, ‘Sam we’re hitting the road’, and then we did.”

At the time I didn’t have anyone who wanted to put out my books, let alone book me a tour. So instead I made a zine and booked my own series of dates around the motu.

Poets don’t generally tour, not in New Zealand at least, which is weird. It’s the perfect art form to take on the road. There’s no gear, you can literally perform anywhere, and if you’re good at it, poetry can transcend genre, age, class etc.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve done plenty of gigs where the last thing anyone wanted was a fucking poet to get up and start talking about their feelings.

At the Sherwood in Queenstown, I got on stage in front of 30 drunk rich people. When I started making fun of John Key, there was an audible gasp.

“You’re a loser!” someone yelled.

At the other end of the country in Whangarei, I did a show to 100 or so people who were all determined not to listen to a word of poetry. I convinced the sound man to put on the strobe lights and walked through the crowd yelling poetry at them, until someone tried to punch me in the back of the head.

Worse than a hostile crowd is no crowd at all. On a tour with my mate Ben Salter we performed in a theatre just outside of Nelson. There were so few people in the audience the guy who ran the place made the kitchen staff come out and watch.

But good or bad, the shows force you to hone your craft. As the tour progresses you find your stride. The hangovers and sleep deprivation mix to create a delirious kind of magic.

Personally my favourite shows are when everything feels like it’s going to fall apart any minute. When you’re laughing as much as the crowd. And these stupid words you wrote on your phone at 2am are changing the light in the room.

The now defunct Hellfire club in Lyttelton was the perfect venue for this kind of performance. On a tour with Skyscraper Stan we played to a packed house. There was a fire burning on stage behind me and the air was thick with smoke. Halfway through my set the bar staff up and left and people started leaning over pouring themselves drinks. When the staff returned they didn’t seem that fussed and we stayed on drinking and talking shit to the wee hours. My manager Josh Jugum was so hungover the next day he had to shave his head.

At the Moutere Inn, the oldest pub in New Zealand, Will Wood and I turned up to find it filled with forestry workers and hunters.

“I don’t want to generalise,” I said to Will, “but I’m not sure if these people are here for a night of me yelling about my love life and the ills of capitalism.”

“If shit goes down, climb out the window,” Will said. “I’ll meet you in the carpark.”

After a couple of beers I stepped behind the mic and sheepishly launched into a poem making fun of Richie McCaw. But to my surprise everyone laughed at my jokes about our most famous rugby player and in the end people bought more books than the sold out show in Wellington. The night ended with an old guy climbing on the bar screaming out poems from my book. It was a valuable lesson in not being a judgmental dickhead.

Other highlights include performing to a packed house at the Mussel Inn in Nelson, reading poems to 10 dock workers at The Chicks Hotel while a storm lashed the coast outside, turning up to the Barry Town hall south of Greymouth a day late after the roads got washed out. “Who’s going to come to this show in the middle of nowhere?” I asked, but people soon started pulling up into the car park and by the time we got up to perform the hall was filled with locals drinking homebrew.

It’s not just about the shows. Touring is an opportunity to really see the country in ways not many people get to. To wake up in a cabin in Arthur’s Pass, in a boat house in Picton or on the floor of a hall on the West Coast of the South Island. To celebrate the absurdity of being alive with a room full of strangers before loading up the car and doing it all over again the next night.

And of course it’s a great way to sell a ton of books. On one tour we sold over 300 copies of the aforementioned zine in two weeks.

Like most artists Covid put a halt to my gallivanting around the country and overseas. But after a three-year hiatus I’m hitting the road again. This time with Dead Bird Books, the press I co-founded with my mate Sam Walsh. We’re bringing fellow Dead Bird authors, and two of my favourites poets, Isla Huia and Liam Jacobson with us. Unfortunately there was a bridge night booked for the Maungaturoto hall but we’re in negotiations for 2024.

Tickets for Dom’s tour are available at Dead Bird.

November 30: The Mussel Inn, Golden Bay

December 1: Little Andromeda, Ōtautahi

December 2: Yours, Ōtepoti

December 8: The Wine Cellar, Tāmaki Makaurau

December 9: Meow, Te Whanganui-a-Tara

The Dead Are Always Laughing at Us (Dead Bird Books, $35), the latest poetry collection by Dominic Hoey, will be available for sale at venues on his national tour, and in selected bookstores.