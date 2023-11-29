When COP28 opens in Dubai on Thursday, more than 70,000 people will converge on one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable locations (also one of the world’s biggest producers of fossil fuels) just weeks after the release of the first report measuring international progress towards climate goals.

The first Global Stocktake, based on that report, concludes at the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, but it is already clear we are far from achieving the target set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, to restrict the global temperature rise to 1.5C by 2030 to avoid climate catastrophe.

In this highly charged environment, members of New Zealand’s first business delegation to COP will be working to make meaningful connections with their peers from across the world, to collaborate on the biggest challenge humanity has faced – and to stay positive about it.

Maximising the opportunity

For Beca chief executive Amelia Linzey, a geographer by training who has worked in sustainability for 25 years, success at COP will be gathering new ideas and innovations that can be applied in Aotearoa New Zealand. “How do we maximise the value of what is a big investment – in carbon, if nothing else – to make sure that we are thinking about what we can bring back and how we can innovate and continue to challenge ourselves?” says Linzey.

Beca chief executive Amelia Linzey. Photo: Supplied

The professional services and engineering consultancy has been part of New Zealand’s construction and infrastructure sector for more than 100 years, expanding to Australia, Singapore and Jakarta 50 years ago and delivering projects in 70 countries. It’s a legacy Linzey is proud of, and one which brings responsibility.

“What’s our role in driving decarbonisation, resilience and good resource stewardship in everything that we are doing? And how do we help our clients with that infrastructure transformation?” says Linzey. “We are practical people, we look at what we put on the ground and how we help our clients manage their assets in a way that delivers those things.”

In addition to the learning, there are innovation success stories to be shared at the conference; decarbonisation for example. “Industrialisation has had some negative connotations but the world needs decarbonisation at an industrial scale, and that’s what industrial players are good at,” says Jimmy Walsh – Beca’s Singapore-based Group Director – Industrial – who is attending COP28 alongside Linzey.

Industrial-scale decarbonisation

The star decarbonisation project in Beca’s portfolio has to be New Zealand Steel’s planned electric arc furnace at Glenbrook Steel Mill. To be completed by 2027, with Beca providing project management and engineering services, it is Aotearoa’s largest emissions reduction project. The furnace will melt scrap metal to produce prime metal products, decarbonising the steelmaking process and creating the kind of circular economic solution that businesses are so keen to find. It will reduce Glenbrook’s carbon footprint by 800,000 tonnes each year.

“That’s the equivalent of taking 300,000 cars off the road,” says Walsh. “You think about what would be needed to convince 300,000 car owners to switch to EVs every year. The scale is massive.”

Another example is the work Beca has been doing for Genesis and Fonterra to investigate the use of black wood pellets to replace coal as an energy source in industrial boilers. These pellets allow coal-burning assets to continue being used until alternatives can be found, and will reduce carbon use in the meantime.

Linzey points to building reuse, when existing structures are reimagined and repurposed rather than building new. “Similarly, with our transport designs, how do we reuse the materials or reuse the infrastructure to drive some of the outcomes?” she says. “I think that will become a far more important part of what we are doing.”

“These sorts of innovations are crucial if we are to pick up the pace in decarbonisation,” says Walsh. “In 2020, at the peak of global Covid lockdowns, our global emissions reduction was around 7 percent. That’s roughly what we need to achieve every year until 2030 to meet the 1.5C target.

Beca’s Singapore-based Group Director – Industrial, Jimmy Walsh. Photo: Supplied

“As a task it’s the biggest project the world has ever seen,” says Walsh. “The challenge here is that we have to – as a country, as a region, as a world – have a vision that this is doable and get people behind that vision and get connections going. There is a role for New Zealand Inc to advocate for this part of the world.”

Supporting climate resilience for our neighbours in the Pacific

As part of that advocacy, Linzey and Walsh will support the Australian and Pacific islands bid to co-host COP31 in 2026, and draw further attention to climate change in our region.

“That is our back yard so this is a good opportunity for us to think about how we can do more at COP31 and how we can gear up for that conversation very overtly,” says Linzey. She has a particular interest in how we promote mātauranga Māori when it comes to conservation and stewardship, and is keen to learn about potential solutions offered by indigenous peoples in other regions.

Alongside that is the reality that Pacific nations such as Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands, critically threatened by rising sea levels and increased extreme weather events, are economically disadvantaged when it comes to mitigating the effects of climate change. Hard decisions need to be made about relocating populations and living differently in a new reality.

This is where planning comes in, one of Beca’s specialties. Once a disaster such as Cyclone Lola in Vanuatu has occurred, there is a chance to question whether rebuilding in the same locations and in the same way is viable. Helping communities become more resilient to climate change is vital, and part of that resilience is planning for potential weather events, not just reacting to them. Dynamic adaptive pathways planning, developed in the Netherlands, is a system for monitoring uncertain situations with multiple possible outcomes which helps users decide when a change of course is needed.

Maintaining momentum

Events such as the Auckland Anniversary and Cyclone Gabrielle floods this year have really focused attention to the impact of climate change. There is a far greater understanding of its complexity.

“We used to talk about it in terms of sea-level rise and now we understand that sea-level rise is nothing compared to the wider changes like storm surge, the high-intensity rainfall events and other weather pattern changes – the long-term, repeat events that we’re going to see,” says Linzey. “Adaptation and resilience is not just managing the edge where land and sea meet. I think this has become a much more apparent challenge.”

Though a shared understanding of climate change is helpful, it needs to be supported by action – and the sheer scale of the problem is such that it can encourage helplessness and apathy.

Walsh describes himself as a purposeful optimist. “There is only one direction of travel we can go. It’s hard, the hardest thing that the world has faced, because we know the problem, we know the set of solutions, but we have to get 8 billion people moving in the same direction.”

“There is a need to continually look for optimism in it, because the alternative of doing nothing isn’t viable,” says Linzey. “Sustainability or the decarbonisation of our economy is one of those challenges that is a continuous improvement drive, so this year’s best practice is next year’s business as usual. You’ve got to find ways to be energised by that and add opportunities so we can continue to share successes of what works, expose what’s not working, and drive system change. Exposure to ideas through events like COP is one way to do that.”