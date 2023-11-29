The grandeur of the mountains reflected in the windows of this Wānaka house disguise a mouldering truth. This is the leaky home at the centre of a $250,000 court battle – a case that epitomises the new government's challenge in assigning liability for residential construction.

This month, the Weathertight Homes Tribunal ruled that Queenstown Lakes District Council, as the building consent authority, must share a small portion of the $245,000 damages with the builder, the engineer, the tiler and the cladding supplier.