“Government isn’t just what you do, it’s how you make people feel.” – Jacinda Ardern

In 2017, I called for Jacinda Ardern to make enemies.

At the time, no one was quite sure about the new Labour leader’s politics. Ardern had told us what she was against, but not what she was for. And while she was great at making friends, you have to make enemies to stand for something.

Six years on, do we know what that something was?

Ardernism – the ideology that grounded the decisions of Ardern, Chris Hipkins, and the Sixth Labour Government – never really got defined.

The goals it brings to mind are hard to criticise. Ending child poverty and climate change while striving for kindness are worthwhile aims, but they don’t tell us anything meaningful. No one would march in the streets for more child poverty.

An ideology isn’t about what you want, it’s about the sacrifices you make to get there. So what was the Ardern government trying to achieve?

I’ve always been struck by Ardern’s defence of her legacy after leaving office. When asked if she had delivered in government, Ardern responded:

“Government isn’t just what you do, it’s how you make people feel. The number of times I had people, including kids, comment to me about the way we were governing, I felt like we had done exactly what I set out to do.”

That quote is important. Most politicians, when asked to define their legacy, point to a policy achievement. Barack Obama will tell you that 20 million people have healthcare because of him. Tony Blair will cite the million children he pulled out of poverty.

Ardern highlights her interactions with people, and how she made them feel. We shouldn’t dismiss that. We should understand it.

A Political Outlier

I voted for Ardern’s Labour Party twice, and Hipkins’ Labour once. Like many New Zealanders, I rarely felt satisfied by what they achieved. I think history will back that up. Rejected by the public as New Zealand’s shortest government in 30 years, the Sixth Labour Government’s legacy doesn’t compare to its peers.

There’s a conventional wisdom in left-wing circles that they didn’t “do socialism” and were rejected by voters because of it. You’ll hear a wealth tax mentioned. Maybe rent control or a wishlist of other left-wing policies. Sometimes the vibes just weren’t left-wing.

But I don’t think that’s fair. The same criticism has been faced by centre-left governments with much more substantial policy legacies.

Helen Clark didn’t introduce a wealth tax. But her incrementalism built lasting institutions in New Zealand life. Kiwisaver, Working-for-Families and Paid Parental Leave have survived a National Government and made people better off.

Around the world, we see the same. Justin Trudeau is compared to Ardern by international media, but his government boasts a legacy of affordable childcare, a carbon tax, and by the end of this year, free dental care.

Across the Tasman, Anthony Albanese, despite a bruising referendum defeat, has made progress on industrial relations, climate change and anti-corruption reforms. He says he’ll need a three-term government to make his reforms permanent.

So it doesn’t seem quite right that Ardern and Hipkins are critiqued for not being left-wing. If anything, they lacked the typical punching left that characterises centrist governments.

New Zealand’s right-wing points to Ardern’s failure to deliver. Again, it’s a hollow criticism. They never wanted Labour to implement a lasting policy legacy. They are the same politicians who opposed the achievements of the Clark government, and their ideological counterparts oppose effective reformers like Trudeau and Albanese. I don’t think the right is best placed to judge the success of the left.

Instead, I think the truth is somewhere in between. Labour ran into trouble when it tied itself in knots unsure exactly what it was delivering.

The Government banned offshore oil and gas exploration, presumably in the context of making petrol more expensive, then cut fuel tax when petrol became more expensive. Did we want more expensive oil or less?

They launched an inquiry into supermarket profits, then promised a 15% tax cut on GST which would likely go to supermarket profit margins. What were we trying to achieve?

Kiwibuild failed because it was a bootstrapped Rube Goldberg policy designed to make housing more affordable to first-home buyers and more expensive for everyone else.

All while the government strangled itself with reports into why it was writing so many reports.

It was a game of policy whack-a-mole, treating the symptoms but never the disease.

Because the disease was never defined.

Jacinda Ardern never really told us the problem her government was trying to solve.

Until she did.

“Government isn’t just what you do, it’s how you make people feel.”

The Politics of Hard Choices

There was a missing piece to the Sixth Labour Government: compromise.

I don’t mean that in the sense of a grandiose US Senator decrying the loss of bipartisanship.

I mean compromise with itself.

The Labour Government tried many things at once, but none of them took importance over the others. The end result was Mr. Burns’ diseases all trying to get through the door at once. Nothing got done.

There’s a belief that this was inevitable, that hard choices about government intervention are right-wing. That couldn’t be more wrong.

It seems that way because the Right are clearer about their priorities. Right-wingers like tax cuts, and think society will be improved by tax cuts. So the pursuit of tax cuts justifies cutting government programmes. Easy.

But if you think government is a force for good, hard choices become vastly more important. Every dollar spent on health is a dollar not spent on education.

Far more damaging though, are the restrictions government places on itself.

Ezra Klein in his groundbreaking article, “The Problem with Everything-Bagel Liberalism,” shows how government ties its own hands in the pursuit of multiple policy goals. He points to the rules, reviews and requirements piled on to social housing by ostensibly left-wing governments. Each one makes building social housing harder, and homelessness worse.

I thought of Klein’s article when Labour announced a plan to build solar panels on state houses. When it costs $1 million to build a state house, what’s the bigger problem – that some state houses don’t have solar panels or that they cost too much to build?

Hard choices need to be made, and if they aren’t, nothing gets achieved.

It’s no coincidence that the Ardern Government’s greatest success was its pandemic response.

Outside the confines of partisan politics, they made a hard choice. Think about it in the abstract – they stripped millions of New Zealanders of their rights to achieve a policy outcome. New Zealand’s pandemic response wasn’t kind. It was ruthless.

And that ruthlessness means New Zealand is still below its projected pre-pandemic mortality rate. Unlike just about any country on earth, more New Zealanders are alive today than would have been without the pandemic.

People marched in the streets against Ardern’s covid policy. And thousands of New Zealanders are still alive because of it.

Hard choices were rewarded, both in policy outcomes and in popular support. So why didn’t the Ardern government make more of them?

Something to Lose

No one should mistake Lyndon Johnson for a kind person.

Yet his political pragmatism passed the most important Civil Rights legislation in 150 years, and his welfare programmes effectively ended poverty as it was defined in the 1960s.

He oversaw a political agenda governed by pragmatism and hard choices, driven by the urgency of poverty and inequality. A working-class Black voter in the 60s was willing to overlook an imperfect Civil Rights Act to also get healthcare.

If you need food, electricity, or clean water, you’ll make hard choices to get there. That includes how you vote.

The tailwind that drove hard choices isn’t there anymore. The poverty that existed in Johnson’s America is not what we call poverty today. The rich world eradicated that decades ago. What is middle-class today is much better off than the middle-class in the 1960s.

That’s driven a trend we’re seeing across the world: well-off people with university degrees are trending left. These voters aren’t moving progressive parties to the right. Instead, they’re reducing urgency.

That’s rational. If you have a degree, a house and an income, you will still see injustice in the world. You may sincerely want to change it. But how much will you really give up to make that happen?

When voters aren’t desperate, politicians aren’t desperate. They can chase their goals at once without the agony of compromise.

And that’s where kindness comes in. New Zealand’s well-off progressive voters wanted a government that treated people better. They saw injustice in the world and wanted a leader who pushed back against it. That’s a noble goal to have.

But these well-off voters also didn’t have the desperation of poverty. Many supported higher taxes on themselves, but wouldn’t support compromising on other progressive goals to achieve it. In the end, they still had food on the table.

Ardernism represented this complacency of comfort. An ideology that sees problems in the world and sincerely wants to solve them. But one that won’t make sacrifices to get there.

An Ambassador as Prime Minister

“Politics is the opposite of diplomacy, you have to make enemies to stand for something.”

When I wrote that in 2017, I don’t think I understood that the role of ambassador is central to Ardernism.

Friends of mine used to joke that Ardern was a non-political head of state who would be breaking her neutrality by weighing in on policy issues.

It’s funny, but it’s funny because there’s a grain of reality. I’ve always thought the first crack in Ardern’s popularity was the Cannabis referendum, where she refused to take a side until the result was announced, only then telling the public she’d voted for legalisation.

Cannabis would almost certainly be legal today had she intervened. But doing so would have made enemies.

That’s the difference that sets Ardernism apart from its progressive counterparts. It is ambassadorial, winning over others, making friends, and burying hard choices under a sea of working groups, reports, and half-measures.

Take child poverty. We know how to reduce it. Cash transfers halved US child poverty almost overnight. But that also means higher taxes and less money for health, education, climate, and infrastructure. Policies like that will make enemies.

It’s easier to pass a law to “embed a child wellbeing and poverty reduction legislative framework and strategy, positioning it to effect positive change for children and young people.”

What?

Passing laws to mandate reports makes people feel good. Who could ever oppose the Child Poverty Reduction Act?

But real change means making people dislike you. Take British Health Secretary Alan Milburn’s defence of his unpopular reforms to Britain’s health service:

“I believed fundamentally these were the right things to do, and I was going to do them. It’s not that I didn’t care about what the public thought, but I knew that they were never going to be popular with the public. Why would they be? But the truth is, what is popular is shorter waiter times, better outcomes and higher levels of public confidence. You’ve got to have faith.”

Milburn’s reforms made enemies. People marched in the streets to oppose them. Then waiting times came down, health access improved, and his government was re-elected.

When politics isn’t just about what you do, but how you make people feel, the equation changes. It’s worth sacrificing policies, like Milburn’s, that will make enemies but pay off over time. If people are protesting your reforms, you’ve failed.

And that explains the core of Ardernism:

The pursuit of popularity, not as a means to achieve policy, but a policy goal itself.

Ardern Delivered

Ardern’s critics often say her government failed to achieve its goals.

They’re wrong.

Ardern, herself, told us why she was in politics – to use government to make people feel good. She succeeded at that, many take pride in her leadership and style of politics.

That also came at the cost of other priorities. Controversial reforms, like those Alan Milburn championed, would have evoked outrage. Maybe though, people would wait less time for life-changing surgeries. It’s the job of political leaders to decide which is more important.

The Sixth Labour government delivered what was most important to them, a non-confrontational politics, one that shied away from hard choices and making enemies.

New Zealand’s next progressive government should remember that you have to make enemies to stand for something.

“That’s the thing about politics. In the end, you’re in it because you believe in something. If you’re in it because you don’t believe in anything, don’t do it.”

– Alan Milburn