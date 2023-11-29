There are two pubs at either end of Caxton Street in Brisbane. There’s the famous one, down the bottom that’s nearest to Lang Park, and then there’s the Lord Alfred up the top. Back in September, the balcony of the Lord Alfred that overlooks the main intersection connecting the nearby train station, was packed. Not with Australians, but New Zealanders, who had travelled far and wide to watch the Warriors take on the Broncos.

The locals were mostly down the street at the other pub, which gave Caxton Street a sort of medieval village against village feel during the lead up to the game. If you could push your way upstairs to the balcony, which gave a view of the street, stadium and traffic of fans moving down the former to the latter bathed in the sort of burnt evening light you only get in Queensland, you found yourself in the sort of atmosphere that makes the game of rugby league so unique.

This was a tribe. Sweaty, sweary and beery, but a tribe nonetheless. It has its own language “Up The Wahs”, “It’s Our Year”, conspiracy theories about officiating, endless debates about the often absurd NRL transfer market. It has its own heritage, with jerseys displaying the most defunct sponsors (Ansett Airlines, DB Bitter) the most noteworthy.

The Lord Alfred that afternoon was all limbs, all volume, all hope. The game itself between the Warriors and Broncos was the same, at least for most of the first half, before the Broncos ran away and won.

The one thing that endures though is how unique the support of the Warriors has been, not just when they’ve been good, but more often when they haven’t. It’s fair to say it’s been an interesting year for league in Aotearoa, because never has the code’s reliance on the performance of the Warriors been at the forefront – and that’s somewhat of a shame considering the familial and unconditional support the team enjoys comes from an ether that goes far beyond catchphrases and merchandise.

You don’t need to be much of a scholar to know that league is the only sport to ever be founded on a principle. That the people who play it deserve to be compensated where necessary, and that’s it’s run in a fair and equitable way. OK, so that second part can be questioned heavily over the last few decades, but the history of the game in New Zealand goes all the way back to the start of last century.

That’s where Ryan Bodman’s new illustrated book Rugby League In New Zealand: A People’s History picks up the story. Bodman has painstakingly researched the game in New Zealand, all the way from the so-called All Golds UK tour that took months on a boat to just get there, to the bright lights and big money of the 21st century NRL.

In-between, he’s crafted a story of how the game was kept alive and thrived despite rugby union’s long shadow, by not only the dockworkers, miners, railway and factory men. The hard-nosed, blue-collar boys that actually played the sport is a well-known trope, but Bodman very much makes sure the families and wider communities are given the credit they deserve for sustaining the sport in an environment constantly threatened by union.

An interesting aspect of this is that Bodman created a side story of writing the book itself through social media, providing regular updates on a Facebook page that also played a big part in crowd sourcing material and problem solving, like giving the right credit to images etc. For those of us who followed it over the course of several years, the final release of the book felt like the completion of a long journey that many had been a part of.

In short, this is one most thorough works of NZ sporting history that you’ll find, because it’s not just about the sport itself. Bodman has structured it in a chronological order, full of footnotes – which admittedly do get a bit annoying when you’re trying to engross yourself in the story of the game. This is where it might be a bit dry for the casual reader because at times it can feel a bit academic, drawing on plenty of quotes from other works – especially at 300 pages long.

A lot of that can feel a bit repetitive, because of the constant comparisons with rugby and the unfair treatment that league received over the years from entrenched attitudes in schools, the media and funding bodies. However, that is counterbalanced by concise, 1000-word or so excerpts that focus on the game’s impact on certain communities, which makes it easier to use as a quick point of reference. There is plenty of breathing room given to when the boot was on the other foot, like when two of New Zealand’s most notable Prime Ministers – David Lange and Jacinda Ardern – both made which code they endorsed very much part of their personal brands.

Upper Hutt Rugby League Club’s ‘Wall of Fame’. The mural, painted by local artist Dan Taua on the walls of the clubrooms in December 2022, features local Kiwi representatives (from left to right) Kevin Tamati, Mike Kuiti, Morvin Edwards and Sydney Wiremu (Syd) Eru. Rebecca McMillan Photography.

Just being able to pick this book up to clarify things is where it will have its most lasting value, to give people commenting – from a professional standpoint of simply chewing someone’s ear off at the pub – much more context about a game that has had its fair share of misconceptions.

It’s a story about immigration and the way Pasifika used rugby league as a way of making their way into New Zealand society. A notable example is that of the Samoana RLFC in Dunedin in the 1960s: “The city’s Samoan community – made up of workers and students studying at the University of Otago on Samoan government scholarships – established the club in 1964. The students all switched to league in that year because ‘they were all playing rugby and got swayed over to league…because there was a lot of racism in rugby at the time down there…Samoana went on and became the focus of the Samoan community. And also a focus on in which other people in Dunedin realised there was a Samoan community there.”

Then there’s the link between league and gangs, something that’s not as straightforward as you might think. The game’s use as an outlet for gang-related violence was and certainly still is a thing, but so is its use as a form of rehabilitation and re-connecting people outcast from law-abiding society. This is summed up by a quote from Black Power’s Denis O’Reilly: “Alienation is about diminishing of identity…the way to counter that is through socialisation, and socialisation is on about meeting identities. I might be a member of this gang but I’ve become a member of this rugby league club as well. And maybe I’m a member of this whanau or work co-op…suddenly I’m starting to build up this thing and in each of those organisations I’m coming into contact with all sorts of people…and that’s socialisation. It’s a meeting of identities, and that’s what we’re about.”

Of course, you can’t really talk about the history of league without talking about the history of union. One of the main aspects that the book touches on is the role Māori rugby players had in league’s development, and movement of players in the pre-war era is an interesting transactional topic.

He writes, “As rugby developed into a major sport in te ao Māori, it came to be viewed as an important vehicle for the expression of Māori identity, with politicians like Sir Apirana Ngata (Ngati Porou) promoting the game as a sporting space where Māori could articulate their identities and enhance their reputations with Pakeha. On the other hand, disengagement from rugby union offered Māori a means by which they could express their disinterest – or even disdain for – mainstream Pakeha society.

“For this reason many Māori turned to rugby league in the 1930s. In the wake of the NZRU’s colour bar at the highest levels of their game, Māori footballers and communities across the North Island embraced rugby league as an expression of community identity and cultural pride.”

This is picked up later when the book circles back to the fallout of the 1981 Springbok tour and rugby’s constant self-inflicted nut punches in the years after, summed up by one quote:

“Fuck this game of rugby, it’s split the country; it thinks it’s so important…no son of mine is ever playing rugby union.”

It’s stuff like this that teaches the newcomer and reminds the experienced that league is uniquely woven deep into New Zealand society. Not like Australia, where the regionalism and heated competition with other codes is a whole other story. Not like England, where its laudable roots in class warfare defines. New Zealand’s league story takes elements of both, sure, but ours is a unique experience that mixes in shifting demographics, grassroots misadventures and finding a place to live in the public’s sporting consciousness.

That’s why Rugby League in New Zealand: A People’s History is so important. Mythologising and getting carried away with the Warriors is one thing: having an accessible way of understanding why, after 114 years of up and down rugby league history, the Lord Alfred was rammed full of New Zealanders on a sultry Brisbane evening is another.

Rugby League In New Zealand: A People’s History by Ryan Bodman (Bridget Williams Books, $60) is available in bookstores nationwide.