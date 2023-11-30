Analysis: The United Nations’ annual climate negotiations open in Dubai this morning amid rising tensions over the role of the host country, the United Arab Emirates, in promoting fossil fuels, the leading cause of the escalating global climate crisis.

New light has been shed on the activities of the Emirates and Sheikh Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company Adnoc, who as president of COP28 will chair the negotiations.

The BBC reports leaked documents showing the Emirates’ COP28 team had prepared briefings for meetings with other countries that included invitations to explore joint investments in fossil fuel projects.

In a similar vein, The Guardian reports that Saudi Arabia has an extensive strategy to work with developing countries to promote the production and use of fossil fuels.

“I can’t believe it,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, at a news conference this week.

The United Arab Emirates had been “caught red-handed,” said Christiana Figueres, a former head of the UN’s climate framework and a key architect of the 2015 Paris Agreement by which countries set their climate goals and emission reduction targets.

The revelations come as some 80 countries, including the 27 nations in the European Union, prepare to push at COP28 for a “phase out” or “phase down” of fossil fuels. Coal, oil and gas production should be cut from 80 percent of the global energy supply today to just 20 percent by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency’s recent net zero roadmap.

Moreover, the US and China say they will spearhead at COP28 demand to treble investment in renewable energy to speed the displacement of oil, gas and coal.

Yet, both those countries have their own fossil fuel conflicts. The US is forecast to achieve record oil and gas production this year; China is still heavily reliant on coal for electricity generation even though it is the world’s largest manufacturer of wind turbines and solar panels.

Similarly, the UK recently announced policies to expanded North Sea oil and gas production; and our own new National-led government says it will swiftly reverse New Zealand’s ban on offshore oil and gas investment introduced by the Labour Government in 2018.

In an attempt to overcome the fierce resistance by major fossil fuel producing nations to a phase out or down of those energy sources, some countries are suggesting less confronting language such as orderly, just or responsible transitions, and the use of carbon capture and storage technologies, the New York Times reported this week.

There are high hopes that fossil fuel companies will agree at least at this COP to end emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from their production processes by 2030. The technology used is conventional, cheap and readily available. All that’s missing is the global industry’s commitment.

One sign it’s coming was ExxonMobil’s unexpected announcement this week that it would join the UN’s methane reporting programme. As recently as its AGM in May, it advised shareholders to vote against a resolution calling on the company to do so, arguing it was “duplicative” and “unnecessary.”

Other major items on COP28’s agenda over the coming 13-days of scheduled negotiations include:

The Global Stocktake report prepared by the UN: This shows that national pledges on emissions reduction, and progress towards meeting them, are still seriously inadequate. They would result in a arise in global temperatures of between 2.5C and 2.9C. The UN is urging countries to sign up to far more ambitious goals and policies.

overdue pledge of US$100 billion annually to help poor countries tackle the worst impacts of climate change and to invest in clean energy. But in fact, they will need US$2.4 trillion per year by 2030 in total from governments and the private sector, according to the latest estimates. Loss and damage: COP27 in Egypt last year reached an historic agreement in principle that developed countries would find some money to help developing countries recover from the adverse climate impacts they are already suffering.

A year of working parties since, though, has come up with only a skeletal plan; and the offers from countries are still few and meagre. US climate envoy John Kerry talked recently of “several million dollars” and the EU has spoken vaguely of a “substantial contribution.”

Dubai is expecting to host some 70,000 delegates at this COP, a 50 percent increase from COP27 last year. The vast Dubai Exhibition Centre is the main venue for the negotiations and pavilions hosted by countries, businesses, NGOs, sector initiatives and other climate and sustainability related programmes.

But around the city over the near-fortnight of COP28, there is also a huge array of COP-related programmes and events hosted by local and foreign organisations.

As tens of thousands of delegates steam each day out of the Expo2020 metro station and walk the short distance under a welcoming arch to the main entrance of COP28, perhaps only a small proportion will notice a display on the left. It lays out the Eight Principles of Dubai as declared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the current ruler of Dubai and a member of its founding family, who also serves as the vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence of the UAE.

The principles speak of Dubai being a “business capital” that creates at least one new economic sector every three years “that will be productive, contribute to our GDP, and generate jobs”. They talk of “ensuring the prosperity of future generations”.

And they seek growth driven by three factors – “a credible, resilient and excellent government; an active, fair and open private sector; and public and government-owned flagship companies that compete globally, and generate an income for the government, jobs for its citizens, and assets for future generations.”

Born in 1949, Sheikh Mohammed was barely a teenager when Dubai’s first oil well began production in 1962 and only 20 when his country began exporting oil. But he will likely remember how poor his country was then. For example, one of its traditional industries, pearl fishing, had been devastated by the Japanese invention of cultured pearls. And how small it was with a population of some 300,000.

Today Dubai’s population is 3.6 million; its GDP per capita puts it in the top tier of developed countries; and last year it had 14.3 million visitors and 66 million people passed through its airports.

Oil and gas fuelled that spectacular development. But for all Dubai’s success and diversification, fossil fuels still account for one-third of GDP, they are still central to its prosperity and growth. The UAE’s investment plans for oil and gas (and thus increases in emissions) dwarf those of most other global players.

No doubt debate over the future of greenhouse gas emissions – and thus of climate, the Earth and humanity – will be superheated in the airconditioned cool of COP28.

And no doubt many delegates will feel Dubai’s ‘winter’ temperatures of around 30C highs are pleasant.

But on July 15 and 16 this year, Dubai set a new temperature record – 50.1C.

How much higher will it go in years to come?

Well, that depends in large part on how successfully Sultan Al Jaber and the United Arab Emirates run COP28 over the next 13 days.

Rod Oram wishes to thank Newsroom.co.nz readers and subscribers, with whose support he has travelled to COP28 in Dubai. He is offsetting his travel emissions.