Overview: The coalition government's position on the Treaty of Waitangi and the Waitangi Tribunal is likely to unleash unprecedented opposition, critics say. Aaron Smale reports.

The new coalition Government has created a multi-headed taniwha of Māori opposition inside and outside Parliament with its policies that are hostile to Māori says Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“I’m sort of like giggling to myself thinking, you really do not know what multi-headed, taniwha that you have unleashed.”

She says many of the announcements to come out of the coalition agreement are great slogans in a headline that appeal to an old, white demographic they’re focused on. But they will be virtually impossible to implement without opposition from Māori in the courts, on the ground and in Parliament.

“For those that are anti-Māori, that are anti-indigenous, that are anti any of that space, it looks really great get they have got it across the line. But then they want to repeal the Canterbury Regional Council (representation of Ngai Tahu). Ngai Tahu are the wealthiest, highly resourced, highly litigious, iwi that will carry on and on and on. They are intergenerational.”

She said the coalition agreements were a series of headlines that work on the campaign trail but will generate a backlash from those impacted.

“From a headline perspective, you’re gonna do this, this and this, looks really great. But, for example, to undo the regulations for seabed mining is going to take quite a passage of time. When they do that, the only people who have tested that legislation are people like myself and Ngati Ruanui, Nga Rauru, Taranaki iwi and fishermen. They’re going to change legislation that will be tested again in the court. So there’s going to be a whole new circle of reaction to what it is that they’re proposing to do.

“They’ve got Shane Jones who wants to mine new minerals that have caused huge harm for humans and the environment. But he’ll need the fishing sector. The fishing sector have been some of the largest complainants in the courts for the seabed mining.

“And they naively think that there won’t be a chain reaction from activists, various lobbying groups, advocates, ready to take them on. It will actually end up in circular battles.”

Ngarewa-Packer also pointed to the lack of experience among the ministers making up the Government as contributing to what would turn into a debacle.

“I just don’t know if that really thought about it from a working programme perspective. You’ve got a new Government that’s coming into Parliament and they’ve never run the house. You’ve got a Prime Minister who’s only done one term in Opposition. Labour had a massive capacity to be able to make sure that legislation and things got ready for the House. National has no one. Most of them have only done one term in Opposition.”

Ngarewa-Packer says the coalition Government is already galvanising people to stand up for the things their ancestors fought for and their children will continue fighting for.

“They’ve picked a fight with people who have been fighting these sorts of things for 180-plus years, and whose kids pick up and carry the legacy of the battle after us.”

Legal academic Dr Carwyn Jones, who has lectured at Victoria University and Te Runanga o Raukawa and has worked in Treaty negotiations, says many of the lines in the coalition agreements are simply slogans that are designed to appeal to a constituency that despise anything Māori.

“It kind of goes out of its way to be anti-Māori. There’s stuff about how Crown entities are going to be directed to communicate primarily in English. As far as I’m aware Crown agencies do anyway. So that’s something which is really reminiscent of the ways in which te reo has been undermined and attempted to be wiped out.

“It kind of goes out of its way to send those signals about which demographics they are governing for and which demographics they’re governing against, effectively. They’re undertaking a lot of things deliberately to be harmful to Māori. And that’s the point of them.”

He says the parts of the National-New Zealand First agreement seeking to curtail the Waitangi Tribunal raise questions about political interference in what is supposed to be an independent quasi-judicial body.

“I suspect that the kind of change that Winston Peters is looking for is because [the tribunal] is inconvenient to Government. It provides a mechanism for hearing claims and for challenging Crown actions. And that isn’t convenient to Government, so it’s no surprise that that Government wants to change what the tribunal does.”

He says it also highlights how fragile the place of the Treaty is in the country’s constitution, even though it is central.

“The whole reason for having the Waitangi Tribunal in the first place is because of the difficulty of bringing any issues based on the Treaty to the courts. Because that wasn’t recognised, isn’t recognised, as having its own independent standing. You can’t just go to court based on the Treaty. So that’s the whole point to the tribunal.”

He said the coalition agreements with ACT and New Zealand First undermined the independence of the Waitangi Tribunal.

“You’ve got Winston’s part of the New Zealand First agreement, which is to do with the reviewing Treaty principles and refocusing the Tribunal. But you’ve also got an agreement with Act, the Treaty principles bill, which is presumably designed to lead towards their referendum. I think everyone recognises the Treaty is kind of a fundamental piece of New Zealand’s constitutional structure, and it’s approaching the independence of a quasi-judicial body like the Waitangi Tribunal, which is a commission of inquiry, in a way that is not consistent with the way you would deal with questions of human rights.”

He said the idea of scrapping Treaty principles in legislation was a recipe for a lot of uncertainty and potential litigation.

“That is a huge amoung of work just to go through the process of doing that and identifying and repealing or amending the legislation. But then what you create is a whole lot of uncertainty about what the law means. And so you end up creating a whole lot of litigation about things which are currently settled, settled law.

“We’ve got plenty of case law now on what Treaty principles mean and across a whole wide range of different subject matter. There are ones like the 1987 case where the Court of Appeal says there are three key principles that apply, in that case, of partnership, active protection and redress.

“Having a broad statement of Treaty principles has been one of the key ways in which the courts have been able to require the Crown to act in Treaty-consistent ways and again, that’s no doubt frustrating for Government that, that they have to fulfill their obligations.”

Former National party MP, Attorney General and Minister of Treaty Negotiations Chris Finlayson says the Waitangi Tribunal probably does need a refresh because it’s coming up 50 years since its formation and the focus of the Tribunal has shifted over time. But he says the principles of the Treaty were there in the original legislation.

He says the Treaty of Waitangi Act states, “a tribunal be established to make recommendations on claims related to the practical application of the principles of the Treaty. And for that purpose determined as meaning and effect and whether certain matters are inconsistent with those principles.’ So, it’s only been with us for about 50 years.”

But he says if there is any lack of clarity in legislation that includes Treaty principles the fault often lies with those who wrote it who were lazy and didn’t put in the work necessary at the time, not Māori.

“For public legislation I think there’s a reasonable case to be made, that a pro forma incantation of, ‘this Act shall be interpreted in accordance with the principles of the Treaty,’ is probably not helpful. But it’s Parliament’s fault. They should sit down and say with a specific piece of legislation, what is it that we’re trying to do in terms of Treaty principle in this legislation? And so you, you say, ‘right, well, we need to define it better’.

“There is a way of dealing with it and that’s for later Members of Parliament actually to do some of the grunt work on legislation and set out what exactly does the principles of the Treaty mean in this particular context. It’s called actually doing some work. Too many MPs paint their cars and they have crap like, ‘working for you,’ on it. And they wander around the place like glorified social workers, mainly dealing with issues that are better dealt with by the city council.”

Finlayson says there are some pieces of legislation where the Treaty is not mentioned at all but they have to be interpreted in light of the Treaty of Waitangi and judges have been doing so for a long time, not because of any political agenda but because it can’t be avoided.

“A really lovely High Court judge called Sir Rodney Gallen, [had] a case that arose under the Adoption Act. And he said that even if there is no specific Treaty clause in the Adoption Act 1955, the whole issue of adoption, whāngai and so on, is so closely related to Māori societal organisational, whānau organisation, that, of course, you’d have to read in a Treaty principle anyway. So the judges will start reading them in.”