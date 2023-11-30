West Coast National MP Maureen Pugh says the region’s councils can afford to take a break from work on new environmental rules because they’re set to be off the books by Christmas.

The National-led government has agreed in its coalition deal with the Act Party to replace, repeal or review a host of policies and statutes regulating everything from freshwater management to farm plans and significant natural areas (SNA).

“It would be a waste of ratepayers’ money to forge ahead with implementing things that won’t be in the new legislation, and we won’t know what that is going to look like for at least three weeks,” Pugh says.

Before Christmas the new government plans to dump Labour’s RMA reforms passed into law only two months ago and write new resource management laws prioritising “the enjoyment of property rights’’.

It will also urgently review the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity and replace freshwater standards and management “to better reflect the interests of all water users”.

And it’s virtually told councils to down tools on identifying significant natural areas, a vexatious issue on the West Coast where the Conservation Department owns 87 percent of the land and many farmers who’ve saved patches of native bush object to the SNA label and its potential costs and restrictions.

“[We will] cease the implementation of new SNAs and seek advice on the operation of existing SNAs as part of the government’s programme to reform the RMA,” the National-Act coalition deal promises.

That’s a big win for West Coast landowners, Pugh says.

Maureen Pugh to councils: ‘The playing field is changing.’ Photo: Newsroom

The next stage – physically mapping the myriad SNAs on the Coast – would have cost ratepayers more than $1 million.

“It’s also a win for the environment because this SNA thing has grown like Topsy and it’s had some adverse effects.

“Some people have got rid of their bit of bush to pre-empt it and the Groundswell campaign was urging farmers not to let scientists onto their land to map it.”

Money down the drain?

Over the past five years West Coast councils have spent millions of dollars labouring over the creation of a new combined district plan that complies with the very environmental standards set out in the RMA and the national policy statements the new government is now poised to overturn.

Ironically, the plan process was rushed in a bid to beat the clock before Labour’s RMA reforms, leading to a number of mapping and other errors that caused public alarm and had to be hastily rectified.

Te Tai o Poutini, the West Coast’s proposed plan, drew more than 500 submissions and hearings now under way by independent commissioners are set to continue well into next year.

“The councils could probably ease up on that as well if they wanted to.

“It’s cost an enormous amount in staff time and resources – far more than they ever anticipated,” Pugh says.

“But you do have to consider all the people who’ve submitted and want to be heard and there’s a huge amount of valuable information gathered as a result of that.

“It could turn out that the final plan aligns well in the end with the government’s new laws.”

Former Westland Regional Council chair Allan Birchfield, who’s been an outspoken critic of the plan’s environmental provisions, says the hearings should be shut down immediately.

“We’re spending thousands of dollars of ratepayers’ money a week on hearings when the rules are about to change.

“The whole plan will have to be relooked at – all those rules on SNAs, Outstanding Natural Landscapes, everything that impacts on private property rights.”

But current regional chair Peter Haddock, Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson and Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine are in favour of plugging on with the hearings.

Gibson says the environmental rules in contention make up only about 15 percent of the plan and it wouldn’t be cost-effective to abandon it.

“We’re pretty pleased with the direction the new government is taking.

“We needed a new district plan anyway and having come this far working together as councils we should keep going.”

The changes take a lot of pressure off councils, Gibson says.

“Just stopping the SNA work alone will save West Coast ratepayers $1 million because we won’t have to do the physical mapping.”

‘Bloody mess’

But Westland Mayor Helen Lash says behind the scenes the sudden scrapping of so many policies has thrown councils into confusion.

The new West Coast district plan is too far down the track to be “parked” but councils have no idea how it will sit with the new government’s direction, she says.

“It’s a bloody mess when you think about it. There’s now so much sitting in limbo.

“It’s fine to say gone by Christmas but what will replace it? What guidelines do we work to?

“And if they’re going to throw half the rules out, who pays for us to redo them?”

In hindsight local government should have pressed Act and National harder before the election for a steer on what structures would replace the reforms, Lash says.

”I’m being hit up by ratepayers with court appeals and consents and submissions.

“They’re asking me what will happen and I can’t answer any of them because I have no idea what we’re staring down the barrel of.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. We need urgent clarification from the government.”

Pugh says it’s up to Coast councils to decide whether to take a breather from the plan process but the message from the government is clear.

“The playing field is changing and that’s a signal for them to have a conversation about what they want to do for the next few weeks at least while we wait to see what will be in the new legislation.”

