Jorja Miller concedes the first time she met veteran Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini she was “scared.”

Miller would follow the two-times Tom French Cup (Māori Player of the Year award) winner around like a lap dog studying habits, seeking advice, and occasionally being told off by the Ngāti Kahungunu rugby kaumātua.

It’s possible, soon, that Hirini will fear Miller. The 19-year-old prodigy from Timaru recently signed an unprecedented four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby. The time span of the deal, through until 2027, is the longest ever pinned by a female player. The pioneering contract has Hirini’s fingerprints all over it.

“It started as an idea but was it realistic? It had never happened before. When Gossy and coach Cory (Sweeney) encouraged me to push for it I got my agent involved and things started to happen,” Miller said.

“There’s so much on the table with women’s sport but four more years in this team is really special. The Olympic games are a big goal, and the legacy of the Black Ferns is hard to match.

“I think it is just testament to the effort and the pathways the older girls have paved, both in 15s and sevens, and I think us women deserve it.”

Miller burst onto the international scene with her selection in the Black Ferns Sevens for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September 2022. The Black Ferns were runners-up behind Australia.

She featured in all seven World Series tournaments through 2022-23, was named in the tournament dream team on four occasions, and was also named player of the final in Sydney. The World Rugby Sevens Rookie of the Year was a member of a team that won 36 consecutive matches and overall World Series Honours for the sixth time.

Kelly Evans founded Cultivate Group in 2012. Since then, she has been a leading female sports agent. Evans was the first New Zealand female accredited rugby agent. Hirini (45 World Series tournaments) and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (229 World Series tries) are on her books as well as Olympic cyclist and American’s Cup winner Simon van Velthooven. It was Evans’ nonce that got the audacious deal done.

“Kelly is so passionate, smart, and open. She really believes in the work that she does and makes us feel valued,” Miller said.

The value of Miller could possibly have been tested in the Women’s NRL or English Premiership. However, the assertive and mature Miller has clear ideas on who she is and where she wants to be. On the field, she’s at the heart of the Black Ferns’ physical industry.

“I’m a working prop now, which I’ve really enjoyed. In Fifteens, I’m an openside flanker so I really like the physical stuff, making tackles, getting to the breakdown first, and challenging for the ball,” Miller said.

In the Sydney Sevens final, she created the first try of the match with an exquisite pass to Tenika Willison and thrived all-round as the Black Ferns won their 30th tournament in the World Sevens Series.

Earlier Miller scored tries in wins against Papua New Guinea (48-0) and France (29-14) to help New Zealand make the decider.

Her favourite tournament victory was in Hamilton. New Zealand were superb all weekend, scoring 225 points and conceding just 19. In the 33-7 thrashing of USA in the final Miller was imperious setting up one of three Michaela Blyde tries and memorably striding the length of the field in a run that snuffed out an Eagles attack.

Regrettably, in the newly packaged HSBC SVNS, there is no New Zealand tournament.

“Everyone is gutted about it. The closest tournament this year is Perth which is ages away. It added fuel to the fire knowing it could be the last one since who knows when,” Miller said.

HSBC SVNS, will feature seven regular-season events plus a Grand Final in Madrid where the top eight ranked teams will battle it out to be crowned the overall champions. Theoretically, a team could win every tournament but lose out on overall honours in Spain.

“I think it’s really exciting. To have the men and women together at the same tournament competing at the same level makes it real elite, high performance,” Miller says.

“Besides, the top teams like Australia playing Fiji is unmatched. The way they play is so physical, exciting, and unpredictable.

“Internally we are always evolving. This year we had a really long pre-season which is unusual, but it has given us the chance to give the development girls are real go. You never feel like a certain selection in this team. There is so much competition and scope to develop.”

Miller speaks like a seasoned pro, but how does one so young deal with the pressure a vast profile inevitably brings?

“I want to be a serious rugby player, so I must make sacrifices. I still see my friends a lot and have a good time. I think balance is key,” Miller responded.

“In the Black Ferns, there is a lot of emphasis on being a good person. I call home a lot and that helps me stay grounded.

“If you get stuck into celebrity and stuff too much, that’s not so beneficial. I’m lucky I can connect with other players who have lived it. We have great support around us, doctors, physios, and a psychiatrist.

“We’re lucky we get days off and get to experience the travel side of touring the world. This week in Dubai the girls went to a Chris Brown concert which was cool.”

It was in 2019 while at Christchurch Girls’ High School Miller first announced herself nationally. In the Condor Sevens final against Howick College, Auckland she scored four tries in a 29-14 triumph. It was in the semi-final against reigning championships Hamilton Girls’ High School though where she made the biggest impression.

“It was 17-all and went to extra time. The game had been going for more than 20 minutes when we were lucky to get a scrum and I just got through,” Miller said.

Miller sprinted 80 metres for the winning try, having earlier been sin-binned and dropping the ball at a key moment.

To win the Dubai Sevens for the sixth time, and the first time since 2019, the Black Ferns will initially have to conquer South Africa, Great Britain, and Fiji. Combined, the Black Ferns have played those opponents 32 times and won 31, with a draw against Fiji.

The Black Ferns are settled, with veterans Kelly Brazier, Alena Saili, Stacey Waaka, Blyde, Woodman-Wickliffe and Hirini all available for selection and having to work hard to keep an ambitious younger generation at bay.

“We sometimes have conversations about where women’s sport will be in 10 years. We often compare ourselves to the All Blacks. That’s not to say we are the All Blacks, but they are the benchmark for rugby. We’ve got a long way to go but it’s so exciting to create stepping stones for a brighter future.”