About 100 websites purporting to offer plumbing, electrical and pest control services have popped up in recent months, but they're not real companies.

The websites all follow the similar URL formula of trade/service; location; then .co.nz – for example pestcontrolinvercargill.co.nz and pestcontrolnewplymouth.co.nz – and are a bid to get high Google search rankings and then cultivate customer leads on behalf of legitimate companies.