With a call for petroleum companies and the nations of the world to work together to solve the climate crisis, the United Arab Emirates’ controversial choice of President of COP28, opened the UN’s annual climate negotiations in Dubai yesterday.

“Colleagues, let history reflect the fact that this is the Presidency that made a bold choice to proactively engage with oil and gas companies,” said Sultan Ahmed-Al Jaber. “We had many hard discussions. Let me tell you, it wasn’t easy.”

He noted that some oil companies had adopted net-zero targets for 2050. “I am grateful that they have stepped up to join this game-changing journey. But I must say, it is not enough, and I know that they can do more.”

However, critics quickly pointed out how insubstantial those net-zero targets are. They apply only to emissions from the companies’ own production. They do not include the massively larger emissions created when users burn the fossil fuels.

Al Jaber also noted in his speech that some oil and gas companies have committed to end emissions of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas, from their production processes by 2030. Given that is a relatively easy task since the technology is readily available, a global agreement on such reductions is considered a likely outcome of this COP.

But he also acknowledged that were “strong views about the idea of including language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text… I ask you to work together.”

The United Arab Emirates believes a prominent leader in the fossil fuel sector – Al Jaber is executive of the state-owned oil and gas company Adnoc – can bring some of his international colleagues to the climate negotiating table.

But those hopes were setback in recent days by reports that the UAE had mixed climate diplomacy and fossil fuel investment proposals in its pre-COP discussions with countries. In a press conference on Wendesday, Al Jaber strongly denied he had ever done so.

In his opening speech yesterday, Al Jaber avoided terms such as “phase out” and “phase down” which are strongly resisted by the fossil fuel sector. Instead he used sweeping and unspecific language such as: “We must raise the maximum ambition possible. But please let’s be pragmatic, let’s be practical, let’s be action-oriented and let’s be honest about what it will really take to get the job done.”

Indeed, only a couple of hours later, COP28 did deliver a ground-breaking agreement on Loss and Damage. Rich countries will establish a fund to help poor countries respond to the economic losses and physical damage they are suffering from severe storms, droughts and other impacts of climate change.

Developing countries had pushed for years for such a mechanism. But developed countries had always resisted until they finally conceded the need at last year’s COP. Between then and now a working party created an outline plan for the mechanism, which was speedily approved yesterday.

Since virtually every country in the world has signed up to the UN’s climate framework, and every decision has to be unanimous, reaching agreement at the annual Conference of the Parties to the framework is usually a very laborious, hard fought process. Most likely, the quick decision yesterday was spurred by the increasing frequency and ferocity of climate disasters.

“This time last year, at the start of COP27 in Egypt, the loss and damage fund was not even on the agenda for that meeting,” said Mariana Paoli, Christian Aid’s global advocacy lead. “So, it’s a testament to the determination of developing country negotiators that we now already have the fund agreed and established.”

Many countries quickly pledged contributions to the fund, though many of the sums were minor compared with the scale of the need: The US, for example, pledged US$17.5 million and US$4.5m for the Pacific Resilience Facility which is focused on the island nations; Germany pledged US$100m; the UK £60m; and Japan US$10m.

The United Arab Emirates was an exception, giving US$100m. “Dr Sultan has managed what no previous COP president has and got a big decision agreed on day one,” said Kate Hampton of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation. “Their US$100m is a bold move of south-south solidarity. This is exciting leadership.”

Today, Friday, is the formal opening of COP28, with King Charles giving the main speech. Given his deep commitment to environmental issues dating back some 50 years, he’s expected to deliver a challenging speech – one perhaps he might not feel he could deliver at home given the convention the monarch remains aloof from the fray of domestic politics.

The current UK government is back sliding on some of its key climate commitments by, for example, seeking to accelerate North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Many other countries’ heads of state and government are also coming for COP’s World Climate Action Summit on Friday and Saturday. However, US President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping are not.

A daunting list of issues will cram the agenda of COP28 over the next 12 days, ranging from the global stocktake of countries’ climate commitments and performance to fierce debates over curtaining fossil fuels while accelerating renewable energy.

A handy scorecard on progress-to-date on 10 top subjects is offered by BloombergNEF.

COP28 expected to score just 3.9/10 on Paris progress

Expected progress in 10 key areas at the 2023 United Nations climate summit. Source: BloombergNEF

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has already exceeded one of its ambitious targets for COP28: more than 97,000 delegates have registered, compared to its goal of 70,000, and a mere 45,000 delegates at COP27 last year.

There’s certainly an air of heightened climate anxiety and ambition around COP28 venues.

Whether this will make for more effective negotiations and quicker decisions remains to be seen.