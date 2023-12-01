It’s been a big few years for usage of New Zealand’s rail network, according to KiwiRail executives, who have reported unprecedented interest from freight customers as capital investment mounts.

But they highlight the need for big jobs such as separating passenger and freight lines and bolstering the rail corridor running south out of Auckland before the economy can really capitalise on rail.

Speaking at the New Zealand Rail Conference, KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said there had been over $1 billion in capital investment in the country’s network over the last year.

He said it was important for transport decision-makers to not put road and rail up against each other.

“Rail and road coming together reduces risk on both systems,” he said. “It’s not rail versus road, we’ve moved beyond that.”

KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy speaking at the 2023 New Zealand Rail Conference in Auckland this week. Photo: Matthew Scott

But unlike roading in New Zealand, railroad stewards KiwiRail are beholden to a profit objective.

The organisation has recorded an operating surplus this year almost 20 percent up on 2022, signalling a potential end to a pandemic-caused slump in profits.

This, plus the increase in enthusiasm from companies in need of freight, puts the organisation in a tentatively hopeful position.

Speaking after his keynote, Reidy said he saw “green shoots”, but also acknowledged the long-term timeframes needed for any real change in the usage of rail infrastructure.

“There is a transition going on,” he said. “The assets in the South Island are 60 or 70 years old. The network in Auckland was built for the 1940s – you don’t turn these businesses around overnight. The first thing is to invest in the infrastructure and the platform to give you the capacity … So there’s a huge investment curve here.”

Progress is underway, according to Reidy. He pointed to the newly opened Ruakura freight hub. It’s an enormous $60m cargo facility on the eastern outskirts of Hamilton which now serves as the central node of the so-called Golden Triangle of Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

Reidy said it couldn’t have happened without companies like Kmart, who invested in distribution centres on the site. And in turn, Kmart would never have been interested without the big investment already taking place.

KiwiRail board chair David McLean said it was a “virtuous circle”.

“Government puts in long-term investment, which does take quite a long time to come through,” he said. “But then the corporate customers see that and say, ‘well, we’ll back that, we will make the long-term investments as well’. So that does flow through the economy.”

Reidy said rail was a long-life asset business and took time to round the curve.

It appears the industry itself is a locomotive write large – unable to mount steep inclines, engineers find ways to slowly allow trains to climb up to new elevations.

Like the Raurimu Spiral – an engineering masterwork that climbs 139m by a circuitous series of horseshoe bends and spirals – the railway network has had to find the slow way up.

Like with the central North Island’s Raurimu Spiral, it can be a long way up for rail in general. Photo: Wikimedia

Recent surveys have shown an uptick in how people see rail as critical.

But he still acknowledges the need for urgency.

“We’ve got a job to do,” he said. “We’ve got to accelerate everything that we do.”

To make the most of new investments like Ruakura, a series of rail priorities has been put in front of the new Government.

Reidy said there was important work to do, for example clarifying transport pricing or fixing the funding model for metro rail. But top of the list seems to be some big changes to rail corridors in the Auckland region.

Finishing a third line on the Southern Line out of the city and adding a fourth one would extend capacity to match increasing population, and allowing for the separation of freight and passenger rail becomes increasingly important as the completion of the City Rail Link swells passenger rail numbers.

More freight from the port would increase the pressure even more – the amount of containers taken from Ports of Auckland by train is expected to double once work is finished on the Eastern Line.

“When you start to get to that you’ve got to be separating freight and passenger, because in three years’ time you’re going to have more metro trains running around with the City Rail Link, and more freight, so you’ve really got to get the third and fourth main [lines] separated out to allow you to operate that sort of volume.”

The coexistence of freight and passenger rail on that Southern Line has apparently not always been an easy one.

Passenger rail from Hamilton was stymied earlier this year by a temporary ban from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency after drivers failed to obey red signals on the busy trunk line.

Then there’s the question of heavy rail to the airport, which some Auckland councillors recently wondered aloud about at a meeting of the transport committee, anticipating the cancellation of light rail plans.

KiwiRail staff at the meeting said a rail line from Puhinui to the airport would “chew capacity” on the main line as trains on either side of the crossroads would find themselves waiting.

The Strategic Rail Programme, which contains plans for more capacity along this line and an Avondale to Onehunga line, is going through a round of feedback and approval before it is passed to central government early next year.

When questioned whether the new Government would be good or bad for the cause of rail, Reidy seemed positive, pointing to rail investment completed by previous National governments, especially on metro systems.

But questions remain over pricing models and how to take the pressure off hammered roads.

“Countries are looking at us and going gosh, we’re still thinking about road versus rail? The world has moved,” he said. “You think about an efficient transport system, you need all modes – and you need coastal. So how can you play those off together as opposed to prioritising one mode over another? When you talk to our customers, that’s the way that they see the world … if rail is reliable, they will use it – but it’s up to us.”