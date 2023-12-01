A close examination of the new Government’s policies reveals a clear anti-environment bias. They signal a profound retreat from the responsible environmental management of recent Labour and National-led governments.
Unless reconsidered, the policy mix will lead to more freshwater pollution, loss of significant indigenous habitat, an increase in damaging pests, and species extinctions.
