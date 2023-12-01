Overview: If cost of living increases are hurting Auckland and Wellington, they can take some perverse consolation that other global cities are feeling the pain worse

Call it inflation, call it rising cost of living or call it “cozzie livs” as our Aussie friends now do. But it’s impacting different cities around the world very differently.

The dry Aussie vernacular disguises a real problem in their biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, which price rises have turned into some of the world’s most expensive cities. Sydney is now one of the world’s 15 priciest places to live, just behind megapolises like Singapore, Hong Kong and New York.

But the good news for New Zealanders is that the rise in our big cities’ cost of living is slowing compared to other world cities.

The Economist Intelligence Unit has published its annual index, which shows Wellington and Auckland dropping 10 places to 47th-equal on the list of the world’s 173 leading cities.

The slowing inflation hasn’t reassured council leaders drafting longterm spending plans for the two cities, and nor has it given comfort to the Reserve Bank, which signalled this week that interest rates would remain higher for longer as it tries to force down inflation to 1 to 3 percent.

Zoe Dela Plana, on behalf of the EIU, says they calculate the two cities to have experienced an average inflation of over 5 percent, which is only a slight slowdown from what the unit had calculated in 2022.

Wgtn/Akld cost of living vs leading cities

But the impact of high inflation was offset by the weakening of the NZ dollar against the US dollar.

“Both cities witnessed high food inflation, similar to most other countries in the world,” she says.

“Price growth has slowed for utilities, suggesting a waning impact of the energy shocks seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Moreover, goods for personal care and clothing registered low inflation, which is indicative of slowing consumer demand amid high prices of essentials as well as high interest rates.”