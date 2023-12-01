FICTION

1 The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner (Hachette, $37.99)

A free copy of the wildly popular novel about a wartime shipboard romance was up for grabs in last week’s giveaway contest. Readers were asked to recount a shipboard romance in their own lives or someone they knew. There were many, many entries; the want was palpable, and the stories of romance on the high seas were often heartbreaking, always sweet.

Patricia of Whangarei wrote, elliptically, “Early 1960s, and they met on a sea voyage – both in their twenties, off to see the world. She only had eyes for his travelling mate – he only had eyes for her. Twenty years later and two failed marriages behind them, they reconnected and went off into the sunset together. (I made the last bit up. They divorced – the marriage was never meant to be.)” Jean of Fairfield wrote, with epic flair, “He came to NZ from London on an assisted passage after World War II. A few years later he took a holiday to Sydney on a boat from Christchurch. On the return trip, he met her. She was starting her OE, leaving her home in Sydney for her first stop…Christchurch, NZ. He asked her to dance. She loved to dance. They danced and danced. It was the first time she had danced with a man who was taller than her (which was odd as she was only five foot three). They disembarked in Christchurch and continued the romance. He asked her to marry her. She said yes. They married and had three children (including one who wants to win the book by Olivia Spooner). The next time she went on a boat was a cruise around Australia after he died. Sadly, there was no shipboard romance this time.”

Judith was even more epic in her story of a shipboard romance. Let us be content with the happy ending: “We had an amazing voyage on the Galileo before disembarking to go our separate ways in Italy. This year we celebrated 56 years of marriage. He’s 88 and I’m 82 and I still have that wondrous feeling of love wash over me at times when I see him, unaware.”

Francesca’s entry contained a whole life: “My parents met in Switzerland & married in London after WW2 but those were the days when only the husband’s nationality mattered. He was a stateless Hungarian who with his English bride was offered refugee status in Aotearoa NZ. They must have had adventurous spirits but my father never saw Europe again. As a child, the cardboard box under my bed contained dress-ups including a beautiful turquoise & net ballgown. My mother told us that the last time she wore this dress was to dance with my father on board the ship that carried them away to a new life where such things had no place. Where they began with no curtains on the rented windows & by using her fur coat for their blanket. When she finally saw England again, my mother was delighted to hear birdsong that was familiar to her.”

Thanks to all who entered. The winning entry came from Christine of Devonport, who wrote succinctly, “In 1969 I travelled by the Australis from London to Auckland. I met the man of my dreams when Ross boarded in Vancouver, we have been married now for 50 years, living between Canada and New Zealand. He now is in the final stage of Parkinson’s but I love him dearly and still be his side as we continue this journey. It’s been a good life full of live and adventure.” Huzzah to Christine; a free copy of The Girl from London is hers.

2 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

Any day now the year’s 10 best novels will be named by ReadingRoom; will Catton’s overhyped but definitely entertaining eco-thriller make the cut?

3 Big Fat Brown Bitch by Tusiata Avia (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $30)

4 The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $35)

5 Kāwai by Monty Soutar (David Bateman, $39.99)

6 The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa (Hachette, $37.99)

Surely Ngarewa’s wildly popular (nine weeks at number one) debut will make the ReadingRoom top 10 novels of the year?

7 Pet by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

Chidgey’s thriller about a schoolgirl who is upset when she loses her favourite pen – okay there’s quite a bit more to Pet than that – will definitely make the ReadingRoom top 10 novels of the year.

8 The Penguin New Zealand Anthology (Penguin Random House, $45)

A free copy of the wonderfully handsome hardback anthology of 50 short stories of the past 50 years is up for grabs in this week’s giveaway. To enter, name your favourite short story writer, with a few lines detailing why you rate them so highly, and and email it to Stephen11@xtra.co.nz with the subject line in screaming caps I WANT THE WONDERFULLY HANDSOME HARDBACK ANTHOLOGY OF 50 SHORT STORIES. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, December 3.

9 Bird Life by Anna Smaill (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

10 Everything is Beautiful and Everything Hurts by Josie Shapiro (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

NONFICTION

1 Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Upstart Press, $49.99)

2 Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (Allen & Unwin, $49.99)

3 Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life by Mason Ball (HarperCollins, $45)

A free copy of the memoir of Footrot Flats cartoonist Murray Ball by his son Mason was up for grabs in last week’s giveaway. Readers were asked to name their favourite New Zealand cartoonist. There were many entries; among the most quoteworthy came from Anna (“Has to be Murray Ball. If you ever want cheering up, just turn to a dog; and in the absence of a real one, a humorous cartoon dog helps fill the gap”), Gail, who also nominated Murray Ball (“It was like he was peaking into my life. Wal, The Dog, and all of his cast were deeply known to me. I grew up on a South Waikato dairy farm in the 70s/80s and Murray drew my life”), and Jean, who was democratic (“My favourite cartoonist is Emerson – though I’m partial to Body. Daron Parton draws particularly well too. What would we do without these geniuses!”)

But the winner is Krystyn, who emailed, “I love Chris Slane. His 2001 Listener cartoon ‘Good news… the Government has sent us to measure your poverty’ is still on our fridge, a little tattered from the years but still not irrelevant.” You gotta love someone who keeps a cartoon on their fridge for over 20 years. Huzzah to Krystyn; a free copy of Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life is hers.

Oh and of course I asked for a photo of her fridge.

4 Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

5 The Crewe Murders by Kirsty Johnston & James Hollings (Massey University Press, $45)

6 Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (Allen & Unwin, $39.99)

7 Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin, $38.99)

8 Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins, $55)

Any day now the year’s 10 best illustrated books will be named by ReadingRoom; the only question about the inclusion of this brilliant collection of colourised photos from New Zealand’s past is whether it will be named the very best illustrated book of 2023. As an ideal Xmas present, this is a safe bet for anyone over 60 (meaning, people with long memories).

9 Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins, $39.99)

10 Excommunicated by Craig Hoyle (HarperCollins, $39.99)

Memoir of family members of two generations who were excommunicated from the Exclusive Brethren; ReadingRoom recently ran an extract about Brethren members who prayed that Prime Minister Helen Clark would fall out of a plane to her death.