An appearance at Manurewa Intermediate School on Friday morning proved the cellphone ban in schools had survived coalition talks, with new Prime Minister Christoper Luxon confirming it would be in place during his first 100 days in office.

Polling from Horizon Research shows most New Zealanders appear to agree with his disdain for leaving students to their own devices.

Sixty one percent of people supported banning mobile phone use at all schools but not during breaks, with 20 percent opposed.

Meanwhile, 56 percent supported a ban on use through the whole school day.

The policy as announced back in August presumed cell phones would be locked away all day, including during breaks between class, but allowed for schools to maintain some breathing room on how to actually enforce the ban.

New Education Minister Erica Stanford said officials have been directed to look at the most effective mechanisms to implement the new policies.

“Not only do students need sufficient class time to master the basics, we need to reduce distractions so that students can make the most of their precious class time,” she said. “Schools here and overseas have seen lifts in achievement and improvements in wellbeing from banning cellphone use at school.”

Horizon said these results showed that while the policy was widely reported as controversial during the campaign, it actually had solid support.

The research company suggests tweaking the policy to allow phone use during breaks would increase that support further.

Coverage of the ban proposal had suggested a mixed reception, but the criticism wasn’t necessarily from the general public. Prominent principals like Vaughan Couillault of Papatoetoe High School said schools were already enacting their own policies around phone use.

Former Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said the policy undermined schools’ individual decision-making.

But at the same time a report from UNESCO said there was little robust evidence on digital technology’s added value in education, in part because of its rapid evolution – education technology products change on average every 36 months.

Unesco found technology provided a vital lifeline for many during the pandemic, but as its role in the classroom increases, so do the damaging effects of the global digital divide.

“The right to education is increasingly synonymous with the right to meaningful connectivity, yet access is unequal,” the report reads.

Globally, only 40 percent of primary, 50 percent of lower secondary and 65 percent of upper secondary schools are connected to the internet; 85 percent of countries have policies to improve school or learner connectivity.

The study was used roundly to support the ban.

But as AUT education lecturer Eunice Gaerlan argued on The Conversation, interpreting the report as reason to ban phones fails to take its broader context of all education technology into account.

While Horizon are depicting the results of their survey as proof it’s not a controversial issue – it’s clear for researchers and stakeholders in the digital and education sector, there’s no clear for or against.

Bob Drummond, co-founder of education tech startup Kami, said while banning phones has its benefits, care is need to avoid making technology the ‘fall guy’ for issues in the education system that have led to numeracy and literacy rates dropping.

He said he was on board with getting phones out of classrooms, but said it was important to make a clear distinction between unregulated phone use and other digital technology in the classroom.

“It’s important that this isn’t seen as we need to get screens out of the school,” he said. “Where I say ‘wait a minute’ is when I hear things like screen time bad, kids have too much screen time they should go back to pen and paper – that’s throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

Kami’s Bob Drummond said phone use shouldn’t be equated with all screen use in classrooms. Photo: Kami

Drummond said that didn’t appear to be the viewpoint of the new government, but rather a sentiment he had felt among members of the public that supported the ban.

“If there are still teachers who think they can set up kids for the 21st century by shielding them from information technology – I think thats dangerous,” he said.

That’s a view mirrored by the UNESCO report, that said students needed to learn the risks and opportunities of technology: “shielding students from new and innovative technology can put them at a disadvantage.”

At the same time, it’s hard for teachers to compete with the allure of social media or combat the bleeping of relentless notifications.

“A few years ago there was a saying that the greatest minds of our generation are trying to get our kids to scroll one more time,” he said. “There are proven harms to young people with social media – but there’s a world of difference between using TikTok on your phone and using a computer to learn.”

Where the issue gets thorny is if teachers are relying on students to use their own devices for in-class digital learning.

Drummond said in many school districts across the United States, this issue had been largely dealt with by increased funding during the pandemic allowing for the provision of teacher-controlled devices to every student.

But in New Zealand, a lack of provided devices sees schools rely on the ‘bring-your-own-device’ model.

Drummond said it’s an issue that could be solved very quickly if the political will was there.

“We don’t have enough devices, but that could be solved instantly – it’s just a choice, right?”

He said teacher control of devices – in parts of the USA teachers can often see students’ screens from their own devices, for example – is an essential part of making it safe and productive.

Kiwis have voted, and at least in the case of personal cellphones, it was a vote for them to be out of the classroom.