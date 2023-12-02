A declaration to make global food systems sustainable and climate compatible, signed by some 130 countries, was tabled yesterday at COP28 in Dubai. It was the first time farming and food were given such prominence in nearly 30 years of United Nation’s climate negotiations.

“Global food systems are broken — and billions of people are paying the price,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in July at the UN’s food summit in Rome.

The so-called Emirates Declaration acknowledged that land use change, farming and food production are a leading cause of the climate crisis. The sector generates about one-third of greenhouse gas emissions and is the largest cause of biodiversity loss.

Seeking a global remedy, the declaration called on all nations to put agriculture at the centre of the climate commitments they make under the Paris Agreement when those are next revised in 2025.

“The commitment to integrate food and farming into domestic climate action plans is welcome and long overdue,” said Patty Fong, from the Global Alliance for the Future of Food.

“Over 70 percent of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions lack adequate action on food systems. Updating them is where there is real potential to tackle emissions and unlock climate finance.”

Food and farming will remain high on the agenda over the next two weeks of COP28. For the first time, they have a pavilion among country and other sector pavilions close to the heart of the UN’s climate negotiations. Its extensive programme is led by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, two global agriculture organisations and the Rockefeller Foundation.

There is also a wealth of other food, farming and climate and programmes at COP28 run by the likes of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and FAIRR, a researcher and promoter of sustainable farming systems which is backed by a network of institutional investors with some US$70 trillion under management.

“This is the COP where food and land use fully comes of age,” said Edward Davey, the World Resources Institute’s partnerships director in the Food and Land Use Coalition, a driver of systemic change in agriculture backed by some major agri-research organisations and businesses.

The Emirates Declaration aims to make farming and food practices climate-compatible and more productive across the full spectrum of producers from small-scale farmers, who contribute one-third of global food supply, to major multinationals.

Of its five objectives, the last one states the breadth, depth and scale of the transformations required:

“Maximise the climate and environmental benefits – while containing and reducing harmful impacts – associated with agriculture and food systems by conserving, protecting and restoring land and natural ecosystems, enhancing soil health, and biodiversity, and shifting from higher greenhouse gas-emitting practices to more sustainable production and consumption approaches, including by reducing food loss and waste and promoting sustainable aquatic blue foods.”

If the Emirates Declaration develops strong traction, particularly among developed countries, it will significantly increase the international pressure on New Zealand’s government and farmers to set far more ambitious commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Currently, those climate goals for agriculture, set by the previous Labour government, are modest. The new National-led government is planning to make them even weaker by, for example, putting off any decision on pricing of agricultural emissions until 2030.

Similarly, the declaration emphasised the integral role of improved biodiversity and ecosystem health in the transformation of agriculture’s sustainability. Yet, the new government’s plans to backtrack on reforms of water, environmental and resource management reforms will hinder not help agriculture.

For all its importance, the declaration was only one of a number of major announcements early on in COP28’s World Climate Action Summit, a two-day meeting of world leaders.

King Charles opened the summit with an impassioned speech about humanity’s relationship with the Earth: “Unless we rapidly repair and restore nature’s economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled.”

He said he was praying “with all my heart” that COP28 emulates the success of the Paris Summit of 2015 and proves “another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action at a time when, already, as scientists have been warning for so long, we are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

He said delegates should remember what the indigenous world view teaches us: “We are all connected. Not only as human beings, but with all living things and all that sustains life… The earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth.”

Next up, UN chief Guterres warned the oil and gas industry it had no choice but to join the clean energy transition.

“Your old road is rapidly aging. Do not double-down on an obsolete business model. Lead the transition to renewables. Make no mistake – the road to climate sustainability is also the only viable pathway to economic sustainability of your companies.”

He urged governments to help the fossil fuel industry “make the right choice — by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits”.

Guterres also called for the final agreement at COP28 to include a clear commitment to “phasing out” fossil fuels, without any caveats.

“The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels,” he said. “Not reduce. Not abate. Phase out – with a clear timeframe aligned with 1.5 degrees.”

But the leader of the United Arab Emirates, hosts of COP28 and a major oil and gas producer, took a different tack. President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan announced a new US$30 billion fund that will invest in “global climate solutions”.

The UAE’s committed $100 million yesterday to the new fund to help developing countries recover from the loss and damage they are already suffering from the climate crisis. But that was still enough for the UAE to tie with Germany as the most generous contributor to the fund so far, and well ahead of other developed countries.

The UAE said its new $30 billion investment vehicle, called ALTERRA, will focus mainly on emission reduction projects in the Global South and it is aiming to catalyse $250b of investment through to 2030.

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, who will chair the board of the new fund, said ALTERRA would provide “a transformational solution for attracting private capital”.

“Its scale and structure will create a multiplier effect in climate focused investment, making it a vehicle like no other,” he said. “Its launch reflects the COP Presidency’s Action Agenda and the UAE’s efforts to make climate finance available, accessible and affordable.”

The fund, launched in collaboration with investment giants BlackRock, Brookfield, and TPG, will focus on four key priority areas: energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, sustainable living, and climate technologies.

